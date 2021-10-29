GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger, fierce critic of Donald Trump, will not seek re-election





Representative Adam Kinzinger announced on Friday that he would not be running again next year.

The Illinois Republican first ran for office in 2009 after serving in the U.S. military.

“Somehow I won and I will never forget this campaign … and those supporters who reminded me to be my own man and never do what they told you. say to do but do what is right. I stand tall and proud to know that I have done exactly that, “Kinzinger said in a video ad.

“I also remember during this campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to leave Congress, I would, and that time is now,” Kinzinger said. “But let me be clear, my desire to make a difference is greater than it has ever been.”

Kinzinger’s 12-year career in the House of Representatives has been highlighted over the past year by harsh criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans in the lower house to vote for Trump’s impeachment following the U.S. Capitol insurgency. He is also one of two GOP members currently serving on the select committee investigating the January 6 attack and the events leading up to it.

Kinzinger also condemned parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy for his support for Trump.

Kinzinger said on Friday his “disappointment with leaders who do not rule is enormous” and warned the nation was at a perilous time.

“We have enabled rulers to achieve power by selling the false premise that strength comes from the degradation of others and the dehumanization of those who look, act or think differently from us,” he said. “As a country we have fallen into the trap of these lies and now we are faced with a poisoned country filled with indignation blinding our ability to achieve true strength.”

Just before Kinzinger’s retirement announcement, Illinois Governor JB Pritzer promulgated a new congressional card. The state lost a seat in the United States House of Representatives after the 2020 census redistribution.

Illinois’ current 18-member delegation consists of 13 Democrats and five Republicans. The redistribution is designed to cede 14 Democratic members and three Republican members of Congress.

In the new area, Kinzinger reportedly shared a district with Republican Representative Darin LaHood, which would have set up a difficult primary election between incumbent and incumbent.

Last month, the Republican criticized the state redistribution process as “anything but transparent”.

“I believe the people of Illinois deserve better,” Kinzinger said at the time.

Updated 10/29/2021 11:51 PM ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.

