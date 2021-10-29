US pushes Turkey into Russia’s arms – Middle East Monitor

Ten months after the Biden administration took office and Turkey began to restore relations with key U.S. allies in the Middle East. They include Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He also began to play a role in post-withdrawal Afghanistan. Still, the Biden administration remains reluctant to come to an agreement with Turkey on a number of issues.

Despite warnings from the United States and other NATO allies, in 2017 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a $ 2.5 billion deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin for delivery Moscow’s S-400 missile defense system. In August of this year, President Joe Biden announced that the United States was ready to uphold the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against Turkey after purchasing the S-400 missiles.

After the sanctions were applied, Turkey turned to Russia as a source to strengthen its strategic capabilities. Moscow saw Ankara as a regional asset for increasing its own authority and influence in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey is also unhappy that despite the fact that they are both members of NATO, the United States has chosen not to support Ankara in its battle against terrorist organizations, seeing Washington as a support of groups outside. -the law who carry out attacks on its soil. Ankara accuses the United States of collaborating with the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, a group it maintains affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Additionally, last year, U.S. Senators announced a bill extending sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream pipelines and targeting projects that Washington says will strengthen Moscow’s economic and political influence in Germany. and in other European countries.

Both of these factors worsened considerably during the Biden era, prompting Turkey to cooperate more with Russia, even though Putin is not Ankara’s trusted ally; especially in Syria. In fact, Turkey has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the Sochi ceasefire agreement in Syria.

Despite these major differences, both Moscow and Ankara are careful not to allow geopolitical differences to jeopardize their bilateral trade. Turkey continued to strengthen its economic ties with Russia, more than with the United States. Turkey is heavily dependent on Russian gas exports, and millions of Russian tourists bring valuable hard currency to the country. At the same time, Turkey has become one of the main exporters of agricultural and textile products to Russia.

Turkey is also an important member of NATO and is home to key NATO military bases, as well as being a partner in the so-called “war on terror” and a line of defense against threats in the Middle East. . Still, the United States applied CAATSA sanctions to its NATO partner Turkey, but not to India, which also bought Russia’s powerful missile defense system. These types of unfair policies leave Turkey with no choice but to engage with Russia, especially in the fight against terrorism in Syria and the coordination of energy policies.

In an interview withthe New York Timeson December 16, 2019, Biden expressed the need to support a new leader for Turkey. “What I think we should do is take a very different approach to it now, making it clear that we support the leadership of the opposition,” he said.

There is now a growing perception that Biden has taken a hostile stance towards the Erdogan government due to his Islamist background. Clearly, the Biden administration should recognize that Turkey is not a clan society but a mature democracy. Therefore, if the United States seeks to maintain strong relations with Ankara as a NATO ally, and as part of its Middle East policy, it must abandon its “sanctions diplomacy” and be recognized. that Turkey is an advanced democratic ally with a population of no less than 86 million people.

The opinions expressed in this article are the property of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.