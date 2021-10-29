Politics
US pushes Turkey into Russia’s arms – Middle East Monitor
Ten months after the Biden administration took office and Turkey began to restore relations with key U.S. allies in the Middle East. They include Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He also began to play a role in post-withdrawal Afghanistan. Still, the Biden administration remains reluctant to come to an agreement with Turkey on a number of issues.
Despite warnings from the United States and other NATO allies, in 2017 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a $ 2.5 billion deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin for delivery Moscow’s S-400 missile defense system. In August of this year, President Joe Biden announced that the United States was ready to uphold the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against Turkey after purchasing the S-400 missiles.
After the sanctions were applied, Turkey turned to Russia as a source to strengthen its strategic capabilities. Moscow saw Ankara as a regional asset for increasing its own authority and influence in the eastern Mediterranean.
Turkey is also unhappy that despite the fact that they are both members of NATO, the United States has chosen not to support Ankara in its battle against terrorist organizations, seeing Washington as a support of groups outside. -the law who carry out attacks on its soil. Ankara accuses the United States of collaborating with the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, a group it maintains affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Additionally, last year, U.S. Senators announced a bill extending sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream pipelines and targeting projects that Washington says will strengthen Moscow’s economic and political influence in Germany. and in other European countries.
Both of these factors worsened considerably during the Biden era, prompting Turkey to cooperate more with Russia, even though Putin is not Ankara’s trusted ally; especially in Syria. In fact, Turkey has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the Sochi ceasefire agreement in Syria.
READ: Erdogan from Turkey to discuss F-35 jets with Biden in Glasgow
Despite these major differences, both Moscow and Ankara are careful not to allow geopolitical differences to jeopardize their bilateral trade. Turkey continued to strengthen its economic ties with Russia, more than with the United States. Turkey is heavily dependent on Russian gas exports, and millions of Russian tourists bring valuable hard currency to the country. At the same time, Turkey has become one of the main exporters of agricultural and textile products to Russia.
Turkey is also an important member of NATO and is home to key NATO military bases, as well as being a partner in the so-called “war on terror” and a line of defense against threats in the Middle East. . Still, the United States applied CAATSA sanctions to its NATO partner Turkey, but not to India, which also bought Russia’s powerful missile defense system. These types of unfair policies leave Turkey with no choice but to engage with Russia, especially in the fight against terrorism in Syria and the coordination of energy policies.
In an interview withthe New York Timeson December 16, 2019, Biden expressed the need to support a new leader for Turkey. “What I think we should do is take a very different approach to it now, making it clear that we support the leadership of the opposition,” he said.
There is now a growing perception that Biden has taken a hostile stance towards the Erdogan government due to his Islamist background. Clearly, the Biden administration should recognize that Turkey is not a clan society but a mature democracy. Therefore, if the United States seeks to maintain strong relations with Ankara as a NATO ally, and as part of its Middle East policy, it must abandon its “sanctions diplomacy” and be recognized. that Turkey is an advanced democratic ally with a population of no less than 86 million people.
The opinions expressed in this article are the property of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.
Sources
2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20211029-the-us-is-pushing-turkey-into-russias-arms/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]