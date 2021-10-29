Donald Trumps WSJ letter is bogus: Joe Biden rightfully won the PA. This is how we know





According to certified official results, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election by 80,555 votes, toppling the state with a victory for Donald Trump in 2016.

According to Trump, there is no way this has happened legitimately.

“The election was rigged,” Trump wrote in an Oct. 27 letter to the Wall Street Journal editorial page. “That’s why Democrats and the bogus media don’t want a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania.”

The letter was the latest example of Trump doubling down on debunked claims about the election.

Trump’s letter raised suspicions about postal ballots, voter registration and the behavior of election officials. (We’ve already debunked many of Trump’s lies about the Pennsylvania election as well as those in social media posts, as other outlets have done.)

Trump’s claims have been widely debunked, and media analysts criticized the Journal for allowing him to broadcast them on their platform. A day later, the Journal’s editorial ran an unsigned column that cast skepticism over many of Trump’s claims, while remaining firm on the decision to publish the letter.

There is a new discussion of election results in Pennsylvania because some Republican state lawmakers have called for an “audit” of the results. Trump got some of his information from Audit the Vote PA, an outside group with links to the GOP that claims to have exposed “the fraud.”

The appeals are similar to those from Arizona that resulted in a review in Maricopa County. Although initiated by Republicans in the Arizona State Senate and promoted by Trump allies, this review found that Biden had beaten Trump in Maricopa County by around 45,000 votes.

Either way, Trump is once again wrong about winning Pennsylvania in the 2020 election.

“There is no evidence that there has been widespread corruption,” said Terry Madonna, a Pennsylvania-based political scientist at Millersville University.

Election officials, he noted, audited the election, and “almost all counties in the state conducted an internal audit and came to a similar conclusion: no widespread corruption.”

The Journal acknowledged this, writing the day after Trump’s letter appeared that “the evidence shows nothing real that could harm Pennsylvania’s margin of 80,555 votes” in Biden’s favor.

Here we’ll take a look at how we know Biden won Pennsylvania.

Ballots for the postal primary election are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. On May 28, 2020. (AP)

What happened on election night

Trump questioned how his lead in Pennsylvania might have evaporated, saying it was a sign of fraud or questionable “ballot dumps”.

On election night, Trump had a “lead” in Pennsylvania from the start, but in the days that followed, as more mail-in ballots were processed and counted, Biden took the lead and ultimately won, with around 1% of the vote.

However, there was nothing wrong with it. In fact, this exact pattern of results was largely predicted before the election.

The counting process took longer in Pennsylvania than in other states, as election officials were prohibited from starting their work before election day. This means that most of the votes counted on election day were cast in person, and two-thirds of them were for Trump.

This was in part because Trump had spent months falsely attacking postal voting as susceptible to widespread fraud, which discouraged his supporters from using this method. Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats encouraged their supporters to vote by mail, and in the end, Biden won more than three-quarters of the mail-in votes in Pennsylvania.

In other words, the first reported vote totals for Pennsylvania were skewed in favor of Trump, and the last in favor of Biden. Votes from Democratic strongholds in Pennsylvania such as Philadelphia, the Philadelphia suburbs and Pittsburgh tended to be counted late, giving Biden a boost late in the vote counting process.

The bottom line is that the change of direction between the candidates was not a sign that something was wrong. It was a sign that the process was unfolding and that all the ballots were counted. In fact, the same phenomenon gave Democrats in other states initial false hope: Decision Desk HQ, a private vote-tracking company, initially colored Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and the United States. Texas in blue for Biden based on early returns, even though Trump would continue to easily win those states. In North Carolina, Biden was ahead as the first 80% of the ballots were counted, before falling behind Trump afterwards.

An observer observes the ballots of Luzerne County workers, November 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP)

What led the state to certify the vote

The state also took steps after election day to verify the validity of the election, performing two different types of audits.

A 1980 state law requires each county electoral council to sample at least 2% of the votes cast or 2,000 ballots, whichever is less, after the election. This process took place in November.

Each county then certified their presidential results, and on November 24, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar certified the results, showing Biden had won.

But the audit process did not stop there. The state is piloting another type of audit that it plans to use statewide in 2022.

All but four of the state’s 67 counties conducted “risk mitigation” audits that examined a random sample of about 45,000 paper ballots and compared them to the total reported by the counting machine.

“The sample results reflected the reported presidential election results in participating counties at a fraction of a percentage point, confirming the accuracy of the vote count,” the Pennsylvania State Department wrote to the end of these audits.

Rachel Orey, a policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said the combination of the county audits and the statewide risk mitigation audit “shows with great confidence that Biden won the election in Pennsylvania “.

Mark Lindeman, director of Verified Voting, a group that monitors technology issues in elections, agreed. “The counties checked the ballots in two different ways and both ways confirmed the original results,” he said.

What happened to the legal challenges

Trump and his allies have filed a dozen lawsuits related in whole or in part to the Pennsylvania results, but most have failed, and none resulted in the overturning of Biden’s victory in the state.

The case that went the furthest, and which initially resulted in a victory for the Republican plaintiffs, was ultimately dismissed by the United States Supreme Court. The plaintiffs were appealing a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots received up to three days after polling day.

The 10,000 ballots in that category were separated pending the court ruling, but in the end they didn’t matter, given the size of Biden’s 80,555-vote margin.

In some cases, court decisions have been brutal.

Trump’s campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations… unsupported by evidence,” wrote Federal District Judge Matthew Brann. “In the United States of America, that cannot justify denying the right to vote of just one voter, let alone all voters in its sixth most populous state. Our people, our laws and our institutions demand more.

Brann was nominated by Obama but is considered a conservative, and he lists members of the conservative Federalist Society in his biography.

In a federal appeals court ruling that dismissed a Trump challenge, Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote that “free and fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. The accusations of injustice are serious. allegations, then evidence. We have neither here.

Bibas was nominated by Trump, and the other three-member panel judges, Brooks Smith and Michael Chagares, were nominated by George W. Bush.

“No court in Pennsylvania has ruled that there is evidence to doubt the legitimacy of a victory declared by Biden,” said Tammy Patrick, senior electoral platform adviser at the Democracy Fund. “No audit found evidence that the results were questionable, or that there were failures or anomalies in the voting system. The results were certified by state and local election officials, Democrats and the Republicans, who stick to accuracy. “

Officials who vouched for the validity of the election

Democrats weren’t the only ones in Pennsylvania to say Biden won. Several Pennsylvania Republicans have also dismissed Trump’s accusations of voter fraud.

US Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Said a few days after the election that “I am not aware of any widespread or systemic fraud or anything like that.” In December, he berated Trump for urging state lawmakers to overturn the state’s results. “This is totally unacceptable, and it will not work, and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn election results in their respective states,” Toomey told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Following Brann’s ruling, Toomey said Trump had “exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the outcome of the Pennsylvania presidential race.”

Elsewhere, Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the Philadelphia County Board of Elections, rebuffed Trump’s “ridiculous allegations”.

“We have just certified the results of the 2020 presidential election,” Schmidt tweeted on November 23. “Despite all the unfounded litigation and disinformation targeting our electoral system, I am proud that the birthplace of our Republic hosted the most transparent and secure election in Philadelphia history.”

For his comments, Trump called him “RINO” and Schmidt received death threats.

RELATED: Steve Scalise’s Mistaken Argument That States Did Not Follow Their Own Election Laws

RELATED: Fact-Checking of Josh Hawley’s Claim About Pennsylvania Election Law

RELATED: Checking the False Claims About the 2020 Election

