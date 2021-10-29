Xi meets with UK PM ahead of COP26, highlights China’s climate change commitments

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, which opens Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. Xi reiterated China’s determination to keep its promises of reducing emissions in the fight against climate change and underscored the principle of common but differentiated responsibility.

Analysts said Friday’s conversation showed China’s stance on its active engagement in climate talks and adherence to its own model.

During the conversation, President Xi pointed out that China has announced goals to achieve carbon neutrality and peak carbon dioxide emissions and a series of detailed measures, which means a series of social efforts and broad and deep economic. China’s resolve to accelerate green development is unwavering.

China supports the UK’s role in hosting COP26 and adheres to the principle of common but differentiated responsibility to encourage all parties to turn ambition into concrete actions, Xi said.

Johnson congratulated China for successfully hosting the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15). He said the UK hopes to maintain close communication with China on climate change management and biodiversity conservation to promote sustainable and balanced global development.

The phone conversation took place two days before COP26, to be held in Glasgow on Sunday. The last phone call between Xi and Johnson was in March 2020.

Bilateral relations entered a turbulent period in 2020 due to hostile measures by the UK, including its interference in China’s internal affairs regarding its regions of Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The phone call ahead of COP26 demonstrated China’s roadmap and clear steps towards achieving carbon neutrality in the UK and the international community, Zhao Chen, a researcher at the Institute for Global Times, told the Global Times on Friday. European Studies from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. .

Considering China’s indispensable role in the climate change talks, the UK also hopes that China plays a role in uniting the world to address climate challenges, Zhao said, adding that Friday’s conversation shows that China is actively engaged in global efforts on climate issues.

China on Thursday presented a new emissions reduction plan that promised to peak carbon emissions by 2030, achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and reduce its emissions intensity – the amount of emissions per unit of economic output – by more than 65%.

Photo: VCG

Some Western countries and media have pressured China to make more sweeping commitments on reducing emissions. In response, Chinese experts said that as a developing country, China has done everything possible to develop plans and implement them, and developed countries should also take more responsibility.

Zhao said President Xi also made it clear in his conversation with Johnson that China’s carbon neutral commitments are not easy to keep because it means sacrificing some development opportunities. But China is determined to keep its promise.

President Xi’s pledge at the United Nations General Assembly in September that China will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects is seen by observers as a sign that China is dedicated to the fight against global warming with the greatest determination and the greatest efforts.

With the UK hosting COP26 and China hosting COP15 this year, the UK and China have a unique opportunity to work together to protect our planet, our economies and our livelihoods, and we will play an active role. in the negotiations and will use COP26 to deliver solutions that also support biodiversity, Caroline Wilson, British Ambassador to China, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on October 13.

The relationship between China and the UK was also mentioned during Friday’s conversation. Xi stressed that mutual trust is the basis, recognition is the premise, and good dispute management is the key to promoting bilateral relations. China hopes the UK will respect the truth and take a comprehensive and objective view of China’s development model and its systems. The increase in Sino-British trade amid the coronavirus pandemic once again proves that bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial.

Xi noted that China and the UK can make the Beijing Winter Olympics an opportunity to deepen sports cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides should also practice true multilateralism.

Johnson said he agreed with Xi’s advice on developing Sino-UK relations. The two countries share a consensus and common interests on global public health, global economic recovery, the Iranian nuclear issue and the fight against terrorism. They should promote frank communication and friendly cooperation, he said.

Last year, Sino-UK relations slipped from the previous golden age to an “ice age,” some experts said, citing UK interference in the Hong Kong area and accusations without basis of “human rights violations” in Xinjiang as well as engagement with the anti-China actions of the United States, including the AUKUS trilateral security partnership.

However, Johnson also recently made a few remarks which have been interpreted as small changes in his stance on China. For example, he told a parliamentary committee in July that he did not want the “anti-China spirit” to lead them to try to “fork” all Chinese investments in the UK, after members members of parliament expressed concerns over the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab, a Wales-based semiconductor maker by a Chinese company.

Previously, in July 2020, the UK government announced that UK mobile service providers would be banned from purchasing Huawei 5G equipment from the end of 2020. In addition, the government has demanded operators to remove all Huawei equipment in the UK telecommunications network by 2027.

President Xi noted in Friday’s conversation that China wants the UK to export more products to China and expand cooperation in medical, green development, digital economy, finance and health. other areas. China hopes the UK will provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses and that China will do the same for UK businesses, he said.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level between China and the United Kingdom. The two sides should seize the opportunity to meet the challenges and work together to promote the establishment of bilateral relations on the right track, Xi said.

Boris said the UK is ready to deepen cooperation on economics and trade, education and clean energy. The UK welcomes investment from Chinese companies and is ready to create an open environment. The UK is ready to work with China to promote bilateral relations, he said.