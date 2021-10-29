Biden can only talk about one thing: Donald Trump





This week, the president visited Virginia to try to help save the gubernatorial prospects of fellow lifelong Terry McAuliffe. President Joe Biden used the appearance to compare GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to the January 6 rioters, to lie about Republicans’ support for book bans and to try to incite the former president Donald Trump coming to Virginia. (Mission accomplished? Maybe not.)

Biden wants to talk about a person these days, and that person isn’t Biden. Again, what can he possibly brag about? Stop COVID? More Americans have died of the disease this year than last year, even with the emergence of vaccines. I will not shut down the country, Biden promised during his campaign. I will stop the virus.

Now, of course, the coronavirus isn’t really the president’s fault. But since Biden had no qualms about blaming Trump personally for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of citizens, no one can fault voters for using the same standard of guilt now.

Will Biden boast of overseeing what promises to be the weakest economic recovery since he was last tasked with such things? Rather than looking for ways to create more opportunities for American workers, the president has called out to put millions of them out of work.

Is the president going to talk about the border? Will he once again explain how high inflation is in fact a positive development for most consumers? Will he brag about his foreign policy? When was the last time an American president abandoned hundreds of American citizens to a terrorist regime?

After 13 servicemen were murdered by terrorists in Kabul, in part because of the blatant incompetence of his administration, we accidentally killed seven children in retaliation. The terrorists only disappeared slightly faster than the media coverage.

No, Biden is going to talk about Trump.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Democrats were in a constant state of mock dismay at the lack of decorum during the Trump years, Biden often promised to restore decency to the White House, they are just as guilty of corroding our public discourse. .

On Youngkin, for example, Biden said, extremism can take many forms. It may come from the rage of a crowd urged to attack the Capitol. He can come in a smile and a fleece vest. It’s no surprise to hear lopsided pundits confuse the January 6 rioters with Republicans who never spoke a word of support for the attack on Capitol Hill but came from the President of the United States, a president whose the campaign was based on the promise to fix a frayed nation and normalize political behavior, which is particularly ugly.

This kind of rhetoric, however, is nothing new to Biden. In 2012, before Trump allegedly swelled our politics, the then vice president told a crowd of African Americans that milquetoast Republican and presumptive candidate Mitt Romney, a man who had never kissed no form of racism, let alone allied with segregationists, was going to put you all back in chains because he was in favor of slight deregulation and economic reform.

Well, Youngkin is apparently laid out the same way. His main problem has been the parents and their lack of control over school curricula. If you’re looking for an electoral conspiracy theorist in the Virginia gubernatorial race, you don’t need to look any further than McAuliffe, who doesn’t seem to believe a Republican has won a presidential contest since 1988.

But, as the New York Times pointed out, even McAuliffe hardly, if ever, mentions the former president in his announcements or speeches. Bidens’ appearance could fly into deep blue northern Virginia, and that may or may not work to bring Trump into the state, but he’s unlikely to save his presidency.

The more Americans know about Biden, the less they love him. And the less they like him, the more he has to talk about Trump.

David Harsanyi is editor-in-chief at the National Review and author of Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/29/biden-can-only-talk-about-one-thing-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos