Johnson to tell Macron: France is one of the UK’s best allies





ROME (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday described France as one of Britain’s best, oldest and closest allies, vowing to try to ease tensions with President Emmanuel Macron when they met this weekend. A row over post-Brexit fishing rights has further strained relations between neighbors, who are at odds on everything from Britain’s departure from the European Union to the London security pact with the United States and Australia. Officials hope the meeting in Rome on the sidelines of a G20 summit of the world’s largest economies does not overshadow the rally that Johnson hopes will set the stage for more action at the UN climate summit in Glasgow. “France is one of our best, oldest and closest allies, friends and partners,” Johnson told reporters on a plane for the G20 meeting. “The bonds that unite us and unite us are much stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship. This is what I will tell Emmanuel who is a friend whom I have known for many years.” Johnson’s words echoed those of US President Joe Biden, who met Macron on Friday, and said the United States has no older and more loyal ally than in Macron. London and Paris have clashed over post-Brexit fishing rights in recent weeks and the situation worsened on Thursday when France seized a British fishing boat in its waters and warned it would take further action. In response, Britain threatened to open trade dispute proceedings, raising the stakes in a row that is part of a larger dispute over trade deals between Britain and the EU. On the particular issues, we were puzzled as to what was going on, ”Johnson said. We are concerned that there may be a breach of the terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Brexit Trade Agreement) implicit in what is going on and some of the things being said… We were obviously going to take the appropriate action . “ But he hoped there wouldn’t be a new fish war to replicate a sausage war with the EU earlier this year that threatened to overshadow a meeting of the G7 countries. “This time it’s fish rather than sausage, I don’t know if it’s an improvement, but actually look, there are bigger fish to fry, everyone knows that”, a- he declared. “The problem is how much progress can we make and how far can we keep 1.5 alive… We were going to have to do more, but what can we do now to make sure we have a chance at us? beat, “Johnson added, referring to the world’s attempts to limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, written by Kate Holton, edited by Mark Potter)

