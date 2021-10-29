Narendra Modi 24 karat gold, no stain of corruption on him: Rajnath

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “24 karat gold,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that he was perhaps the only ruler after Mahatma Gandhi to have a deep understanding of Indian society and its culture. psychology.

Singh, former BJP chairman, said Modi’s political journey over the past two decades as head of government should be taught in management schools as a case study on “effective leadership and governance. effective”.

Speaking at length about the last two decades of Modi’s political journey, Singh said, “True leadership is identified by intention and integrity and in both cases Modiji is 24 karat gold. has not even a single stain of corruption on him, after being the head of a government for 20 years.

He was speaking at the farewell session of a national conference on “Delivering Democracy: Reviewing 2 Decades of Narendra Modi as Head of Government”.

Singh said that Modi is not just a person, but an idea, a thought.

“If we examine his political journey over the past two decades, we will see that new challenges have presented themselves to him. But how he tackled these challenges should be taught in management schools as a case study on effective leadership and effective governance, ”said the Minister of Defense.

Singh said the way Modi overcame the challenges shows his deep understanding of Indian society. “He is perhaps the only ruler after Mahatma Gandhi to have a deep understanding of Indian society and its psychology.”

Referring to the systematic changes the Modi government is trying to make, Singh said the government has changed many times in this country, “but for the first time efforts are being made to change the system. You can find loopholes in this effort but Modiji’s intention cannot be incredulous. “

Addressing the program of the government of an autonomous India, the Minister of Defense said that one hundred years ago, Mahatma Gandhi spoke of “Swadeshi” and after him Deendayal Upadhyaya spoke of it.

“Now Modiji has brought Swadeshi 4.0 with new context and new subtext. This is not a campaign against anyone, but a positive effort to strengthen local products and brands,” Singh said.

Speaking of Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, Singh said he has set the state on a path of holistic development and is working for the advancement of every section of society.

The Minister of Defense said that Modi had given the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, then as Prime Minister added “Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” to it.

“Yeh nara ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ dete huiyae Narendra bhai Modi ne Gujarat mein panth nirpekshta ki ek nai ibarat likh di (By giving this slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Narendra Bhai Modi in Gujarat has written a new chapter impartiality towards any religion), ”Singh said, adding that secularism does not mean impartiality towards any religion.

Singh also cited various reforms and plans initiated by Modi as chief minister of Gujarat.

Stating that there is no difference between Modi’s words and actions, the defense minister said he accepted the credibility crisis in Indian politics as a challenge and overcame it.

Discussing Modi’s commitment to development, Singh said for a long time that the promotion of trade, industry and business is avoided in this country.

“It was believed that if you support business and industry, your social engagement is weak. Modiji challenged this misconception hard. He recognized and respected industry and entrepreneurs in nation building, also supported and promoted them, ”Singh said.

Singh shared details of his long association with Modi when they were chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat respectively, and said Modi’s incredible decision-making ability and imaginative power had him more impressed.

Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 until his election as Prime Minister in 2014.