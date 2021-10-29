PM Imran praises Afghanistan ‘impressive’ after biting nails in toilet





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday praised the ‘impressive’ Afghan cricket team after giving ‘favorites’ Pakistan a good run for their money in their match in a high intensity T20 World Cup fixture .

Pakistan continued to dominate the T20 World Cup, beating Afghanistan by five wickets at Dubai International Stadium, but not before scaring Pakistani fans.

Captain Babar Azam stroked fifty, in 148 chases, but mid-order batsman Asif Ali’s power show in the 19th was the highlight of the night, sealing the game with four sixes in the 19th.

Read more: Babar, Asif star as Pakistan beats Afghanistan

Pakistan are comfortably placed at the top of their group with three wins. They will face Namibia on November 2 in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan is number two on the table.

“I have never seen a cricket nation grow as quickly as Afghanistan in international cricket and become so competitive,” the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team. Awesome cricket by Team Afghanistan. I have never seen a cricket nation grow as quickly as Afghanistan in international cricket and become so competitive. With this competitive spirit and talent, the future of cricket is bright in Afghanistan.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 29, 2021

With that competitive spirit and talent, he added that the future of cricket is bright in Afghanistan.

The President, Dr Arif Alvi, also congratulated the Afghan team, saying they have exceptional spinners and a great future. “Excellent victory for the Green Shirts again, which makes it sort of a habit. Well done, you give us nervousness sometimes but continue to excel,” he said.

Excellent victory for the Green Shirts once again, which makes it sort of a habit. You give us the occasional nervousness but continue to excel. I sympathize with my brothers in Afghanistan. You have an exceptional group of world-class spinners and a great future ahead of you.pic.twitter.com/YpYT9IpLdN

– Dr Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 29, 2021

“I sympathize with my brothers in Afghanistan. You have an exceptional group of world-class spinners and a great future ahead of you.”

Also read: Pakistan beats New Zealand after fascinating clash

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz praised the Afghan team. “A great game between neighbors. Congratulations, Pakistan played Afghanistan well,” he said.

A great match between neighbors, Congratulations Pakistan played well Afghanistan #PakvsAfg

– Senator Shibli Faraz (hibshiblifaraz) October 29, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated the Pakistan and Afghanistan teams on their excellent game. “Well done #TeamPakistan for your third consecutive victory and congratulations to Team #Afghanistan for a great game,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to #TeamPakistan for your third consecutive victory and congratulations to Team #Afghanistan for an excellent match.

Above all, the two teams continue to show the beauty and the spirit of sportsmanship and brotherhood.

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) October 29, 2021

“Above all, both teams continue to show the beauty and spirit of sportsmanship and brotherhood.”

Sen. Faisal Javed Khan, speaking to Twitter, praised the hero of the match, Pakistani finisher Asif Ali, who hit four sixes on the penultimate and sealed the game for Pakistan.

“He is exceptional, exceptional, winner of the match, wonderful and magnificent. He is Aasif Ali! Well done,” he said.

“,

Punjab’s Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said he congratulated the nation on the victory.

Nice play and spectacular finish from Asif Ali. Pakistan win the third consecutive game of the T20 World Cup. Congratulations to the nation. Well done to the Pakistani team! #PakVsAfg

– Abdul Aleem Khan (aleemkhan_pti) October 29, 2021

“Nice game and a spectacular finish from Asif Ali. Pakistan win the third consecutive game of the T20 World Cup. Congratulations to the nation. Well done to the Pakistan team!” He added.

The head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, said he also congratulated his team for their tremendous efforts against the Green Shirts.

“I warmly congratulate the Afghan National Cricket Team and the team management for the well-deserved play and efforts in tonight’s match against Pakistan. I salute your dedication, professionalism and hard work. team, ”he wrote on Twitter.

I warmly congratulate the Afghanistan National Cricket Team and the team management for the well-deserved play and efforts in tonight’s match against Pakistan. I salute your dedication, professionalism and teamwork. pic.twitter.com/SPz389B66T

– Dr Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) October 29, 2021

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said: “Congratulations to Pakistan. Afghanistan has played well. I am proud of both.”

Congratulations Pakistan. Well done, Afghanistan. I am proud of both.

– Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadeurSadiq) October 29, 2021

Jamaat-e-Isalmi (JI) chef Sirajul Haq also congratulated the two teams on the big show.

Thanks to #Afganistan for having fought a great fight. They played much better than # India and # New Zealand. Imagine what a team Afghanistan would become if their country was stabilized and more resources at their disposal!

#PakvsAfg

– Kamran Yousaf (@Kamran_Yousaf) October 29, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2326930/pm-lauds-impressive-afghanistan-after-wc-nail-biter-against-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos