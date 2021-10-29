Boris Johnson’s political informality faces its biggest global test in Glasgow COP26 talks

During Prime Minister’s Question Time this week, Ed Miliband warned Boris Johnson against viewing the COP26 climate talks as a glorified photo opportunity.

The prime minister swept aside the criticism, noting that he had spoken the day before with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who had agreed to bring forward the abolition of coal use in Indonesia to 2040, a fantastic effort by the Indonesians .

Unbeknownst to Miliband, or even a few observers in the Commons, Johnson’s response sparked minor panic halfway around the world in Jakarta. The Prime Minister had just let slip a private conversation that prematurely blurted out a key Indonesian commitment to the upcoming Glasgow summit.

In the UK, PMQs were quickly eclipsed by the budget that followed. But 7,000 miles away, Indonesia’s energy minister rushed to issue a statement neither confirming nor denying the new pledge. Publicly, the country had only committed to net zero emissions by 2060.

The whole incident was revealing, and not just in the emissions reduction plans of a large Asian economy. It was also a neat vignette of Johnson’s method of world politics: breaking diplomatic conventions (sometimes unintentionally and consciously), but with a firm eye on real change.

As world leaders prepare to arrive in Scotland for climate change talks, the Johnsons team has made a point of emphasizing that the UN event is different from a G7 or G20 summit, where the The host can knock a few heads together or shape a draft release with force of will. Rather, it relies on detailed technical negotiations with a consensus agreement between 197 nations.

In a series of visits, phone calls and speeches, Prime Minister and COP President Alok Sharma have spent the past year trying to build momentum for the rally, despite all the challenges. of Covid and the accompanying global economic slowdown.

Critics of Johnsons argue that his uplifting optimism, notorious inattention to detail, and prankster persona are singularly ill-suited to the task of helping save the planet. A classic example was a line in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, when he quoted muppet Kermit the Frog to state that it was easy, lucrative, and fair to be green.

But its supporters point out that the MP’s approach is in fact quietly effective behind the scenes. Insiders say in the room he disarms skeptics not only with his humor, but also with frankness and an appeal for political interest, highlighting the potential benefits of the first-mover environmental benefit.

At the G7 summit in Cornwall, far from bickering with EU leaders over Brexit, some of them privately praised him for keeping climate change on the map during the pandemic. And several green groups have praised Johnson for leading by example, committing the UK to a legally binding target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 78% by 2035.

Expectations of a major breakthrough in the talks have certainly been scaled back in recent weeks. The likely absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin is a blow, precisely because the conference is fueled in many ways by the risk that poorer countries will publicly shame world leaders for any backsliding.

The UK team was also hoping for a late boost from China’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), but when it was posted Thursday night, it only promised that its emissions would peak before 2030. A UK source said that ‘she was more disappointed than angry, and there is still room for more clarity on coal power during the negotiations.

The fact that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present in person is seen in Whitehall as another cause for optimism. Despite bleak commitments so far from his country, there is a belief that Modi and his team could unveil new commitments in Glasgow, or even at the G20 summit this weekend.

Overall, the UK government stresses that while much more progress is needed, the looming deadline for the COP talks has resulted in major developments this year, the EU, UK, South Korea and Japan all making serious commitments.

China revealed in September that it would end funding for coal-fired power plants abroad, a single move that equates to reaching net zero for all of Europe. There is also national pressure on the Communist government to do more at home to reduce its dependence on coal, with protests among its citizens over severe air pollution.

There is even an outside chance that Beijing could use Glasgow to engage in a British-style goal to end sales of all gasoline and diesel cars. The country is the world leader in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and the supply chains that go with them. An electric vehicle company now sells new cars for just $ 3,000 (2,200) each in China.

Some analysts believe China is deliberately lowering expectations so it can control the narrative of the climate talks. The country has invested so much in low-carbon technologies in recent years that it could easily reach a more ambitious target of peaking its emissions by 2025, five years ahead of schedule, according to some estimates.

Still, as a high-level source involved in the talks put it: We know China likes to under-promise and over-deliver, that’s what it’s known for. But now we need to see excessive delivery.

Joe Biden also desperately hopes to regain some global leadership during the COP fortnight. If, in the next few days, he manages to persuade Congress to approve a massive $ 500 billion green technology investment program, a move that would significantly reduce US emissions by 2030, his climate envoy , John Kerry, could carry a lot more weight.

In September 2019, when he found out the UK had secured the right to host the COP26 talks, the PM couldn’t contain his excitement about promoting global Britain after Brexit.

Overflowing with optimism that there would be groundbreaking progress in implementing previous promises, he called high-ranking staff into his office and told them: When people talk about Paris and Kyoto , they will now talk about Glasgow!

Two years later, the key now is to ensure that the conference is not a historic failure. Johnson’s personal course of action for the talks, demanding changes to coal, cars, money and trees, is not officially part of the negotiations, but there could be progress on each (Indonesia is an example).

Likewise, the idea of ​​a new ratchet date to reconvene world leaders by 2023, and not the planned 2025, is not on the formal agenda, but it could emerge as a success. Glasgow comforter: keep alive the hopes of new commitments to bring about change by the end of the decade. The Prime Minister’s political informality will certainly be tested on the world stage over the next fortnight.