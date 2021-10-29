Another of the ‘Trump 10’ heads for exits





“I can’t focus on both a re-election to Congress and a larger nationwide fight at the same time,” Kinzinger said in a retirement video message. “I want to be clear. This is not the end of my political future, but the beginning.”

What future office could Kinzinger be looking for – the 2024 Republican nomination perhaps? – remains to be seen, but what is quite clear is that his outspoken opposition to Donald Trump, which resulted in Kinzinger being one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the former president for his role in the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol, had made it impossible for him to win another term in Congress.

It’s a similar fate to that faced by Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who retired last month amid a serious main challenge from a former Trump administration aide. Trump said in a statement released after Gonzalez’s announcement.

Trump is also aggressively targeting several other members of the Group of 10 who voted to impeach him.

* He endorsed Harriet Hageman’s challenge to Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney and called the incumbent a “warmonger” and a “bitter and horrible human being.” * He sent a letter to local district officials in the district from New York, representing John. Katko urged them to find a challenger for the incumbent, which Trump described as “bad news.” * He endorsed Joe Kent’s main challenge to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington state. a primary against Rep. Fred Upton in 2022. “Upton hasn’t done the job our country needs, for years has talked about stepping down and not running again, and he voted to impeach the president of the United States on rigged charges, “Trump said of the incumbent. * Washington State Representative Dan Newhouse has drawn several main challengers following his impeachment vote, but Trump himself has yet to endorse any of them. * Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer has a handful of main opponents, including self-styled “MAGA Bride” Audra Johnson, who earned the nickname by wearing a “Make America Great Again” themed dress to her wedding in summer 2021. (Trump has yet to approve a candidate in the race.) * South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice has at least eight main challengers, many of whom are running expressly on his impeachment vote. “I want to do the one thing Tom Rice didn’t do: I want to listen to the people and see what the people in my district want me to do,” said Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson , by announcing his candidacy. * California Representative David Valadao faces former Fresno City Councilor Chris Mathys, who accused the outgoing president of “disloyalty” for his vote to impeach the president.

For Kinzinger, earning renown was always going to be a very difficult task. His outlook became even bleaker when Democrats in Illinois released a new map of the state’s districts that put Kinzinger and Rep. Darin LaHood (R) in the same seat. Beating an incumbent Republican in a party still entirely dominated by Trump was something close to impossible for Kinzinger.

The Illinois Republican’s reverence to political reality asserts – again – that crossing Trump in any way, in any form, amounts to something akin to a political death sentence in the gone these days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/29/politics/adam-kinzinger-retirement-trump-impeachment/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos