



2 minutes to read Boris Johnson has put further pressure on China to move away from its dependence on coal ahead of the COP26 climate change summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the climate summit, which is due to start in Glasgow on Sunday, but in candid conversations with the Chinese leader on Friday morning, the premier said the country needs to make the transition to more energy. green and lower its peak emissions from 2030 to 2025. There has been much criticism of what can be achieved at COP26, and whether the ambition to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C will be lost without China – the world’s biggest polluter. – agree to significantly reduce its emission levels by the middle of the century. . Speaking to reporters on a plane to Rome, where he is attending the G20 summit this weekend, Johnson said he had been “evangelical” in getting China away from coal and said the Britain had made a transition in no time and the nation could follow suit. He also said that China’s peak emissions are expected to decline from 2030 to 2025. “[Xi] was saying that China is heavily dependent on coal at the national level, which is true, and I was pushing for technology as a solution, ”Johnson said. “China is an incredible technological powerhouse and we can move away from coal very quickly. “ Johnson believed that China’s maximum emissions he said 2025 “would be better” than the current 2030 commitment. “I said when I came to see you in Beijing in 2008 that we were 40% dependent on coal and that shows how quickly you can make the transition,” the prime minister continued. Ahead of COP26, he said if the fight to save the planet from rising temperatures was a “football game”, then humanity is “5-1 at halftime”. “We have a long way to go but we can do it,” he continued. “But it is going to take a tremendous amount of effort from the UK government, from all of our friends and partners around the world.” He said Britain’s role was to try to encourage other countries around the world to follow the UK and drastically cut CO2 emissions. He said the UK’s nationally determined contributions are about the “most impactful” in the world. Home Newsletters PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reports and analysis:

