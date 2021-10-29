Pakistan is caught in a trap of its own making





After a three-week temper tantrum, Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan signed on October 26 the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI).

Once the military announced on October 6 the appointment of the incumbent ISI DG, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, as the commander of the Peshawar Corps, and Anjum in his stead, there was no there was no way that the army chief, General Qamar Bajwa, had retreated. It was mainly because the corps commanders were firmly behind him. For them, it was the izzat of the army. So, unless Khan was willing to sacrifice his government as soon as possible, he had to give in.

Significantly, the military gave Khan a long rope, as they also didn’t want to rush things. He knew Khan depended on Hameed’s political skills. In addition, reports have gained traction in Pakistan that Khan’s wife, who is known to meddle in supernatural phenomena, advised her husband against changing positions at the top of the ISI; and the evidence suggests that Khan is a superstitious man.

The result of Khan’s futile resistance is that his relationship with the military has been damaged. Will the generals trust him to appoint their next leader when the Bajwa’s extended tenure ends in November 2022? The question, then, is whether the military will organize a change in civilian government by the end of next summer. In any event, the pace of politics will pick up in the coming months, with opposition parties feeling the opportunity to dramatically increase the pressure on Khan who has, as is, lost much of his life. its political brilliance.

The irony is that Khans’ heightened tensions with the military have come at a time when Pakistan needs civil-military stability and political calm. It faces immense challenges both outside and inside. Its success in Afghanistan thanks to the Taliban cannot help alleviate its difficulties. Indeed, a sign of the country’s great problems is the lack of triumphalism among Pakistani interlocutors during the events of Track 2 on their country’s diplomatic and intelligence advantage in Afghanistan. This is because they are aware that now their western neighbor needs immense humanitarian and economic assistance to avoid a collapse that would trigger large flows of refugees.

There is no doubt that Pakistan is assured of Chinese and, to some extent, Russian support in the context of Afghanistan. Its difficulty is that the Western powers now demand that Pakistan exert its indisputable influence over the Taliban to bring their human rights policies more in line with international standards. On the other hand, Pakistan calls on the international community to support Afghanistan and give the Taliban time to adjust to global standards of behavior. He does this because he believes, with more than some justification, that not all the great powers want total chaos in Afghanistan.

Economically, Khan gained a bit of a breather because the Saudis agreed to deposit $ 3 billion in Pakistan’s coffers. They also agreed to extend a $ 1.2 billion line of credit for oil supply. The point is that regional and world powers do not want a country with nuclear weapons to experience an economic crisis. Therefore, Pakistan will always be put on financial drip like the Saudis have done now, and as they and others have done in the past.

In addition, intense negotiations are underway between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of aid from the Fund. Despite the difficulties, both will eventually agree on the terms and conditions that will allow the resumption of financial assistance from the Fund. But the Fund’s goal of putting Pakistan on the path to economic stability, let alone prosperity, can never be achieved. The dysfunctional nature of the state and the country’s India obsession prevents this.

An immediate problem facing the Khans government is Tehreek-e-Laibak-e-Pakistan (TLP) insistence on closing the French embassy and severing relations with France. This impossible request emanates from anger at Frances’ approach to the issue of the cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. The TLP is now outlawed, but has influence because it espouses Islamic causes that strike a chord among substantial sections of the population. The group is not opposed to violence against the police and the government, and the military has already bowed to its demands. Now its cadres are on the march towards Islamabad, and in the Punjab, the Rangers have been called in to maintain order. The government is talking loudly, but how long will it continue to do so?

Meanwhile, the army observes the disappointment of Khans with some satisfaction. He won’t let the situation get out of hand, however.

Pakistan will continue its bumpy course as it is caught in the web of sustained fanaticism and poor economic prospects. He cannot cut through this web without changing his negative course on India. This prospect is not on the horizon.

Vivek Katju is a retired diplomat

Opinions expressed are personal

