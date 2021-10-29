How did India beat covid-19?





JUST A FEW months after India’s public health systems collapsed under a tsunami of Covid-19 infections, the country is starting to feel that it has something to celebrate. Just in time for the current Hindu holiday season, on October 21 Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, said India had administered its billionth dose of the vaccine. In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, neighborhoods dedicated to covid-19 are practically empty (small towns struggled to open any in the first place). A doctor at a large public hospital joked that it must now be more difficult to contract the virus in Delhi than anywhere else. The Indian economy is still wobbly, but for the most part the summer stock indexes have reached new highs. Yet this palpable sense of relief is hard to reconcile with the recent memory of mass death, when fields of bodies were hastily buried along the Ganges. How did India manage to beat covid-19?

The point is, instead, covid-19 has beaten India. The world anxiously watched the months of April and May, when the number of cases rose almost vertically. The terror was justified. India was seized by the first outbreak of the Delta variant (briefly referred to as the Indian variant, until the WHO insisted on switching to Greek letters). His ferocity taught lessons that some parts of the world are still learning. The Indians have died in countless numbers. Judging by the number of excess deaths, some 2.3 million people have lost their lives to the disease. Those who survived lamented governments’ failure to procure vaccines earlier, as India positioned itself as a pharmaceutical factory for the world. The vaccination rate went from a trickle to an erratic drip, as systems of all kinds shut down. And then in June, almost exactly as fast as the wave of infections had increased, it went down again. Not 10% of the population had been vaccinated (see graph). Within two weeks he was back to pre-Delta levels. No thanks to medical intervention. A survey of blood samples released this week shows that more than 90% of people in Delhi have antibodies to covid-19 flowing in their veins. After going through the crisis at its worst, Indians are protected by natural immunity. The vaccination campaign in India, slow and sometimes wobbly, is nevertheless progressing steadily. Sometimes that gives a boost, like when a one-day extravaganza was put on to celebrate Mr. Modis’ 71st birthday. During the darker days of India’s pandemic, he hid out of sight. Now Mr. Modi is eager to put his portrait on every official vaccination certificate. On October 21, a private airline, Spicejet, sported the Prime Minister’s face on three of its planes to congratulate him for immunizing so many of his compatriots. But the important vaccination had taken place months earlier. More than half of all Indians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and almost 25% are considered fully immunized. This is a good thing, because even natural immunity wanes. The government now vaccinates a solid 6 million or more each day, while monitoring a caseload of around 150,000 covid-positive patients. At the current rate of progress, India should have guarded against a third wave (in fact, a second Delta wave) when one could recur on a cyclical basis. There is no longer any discussion of containment or extirpation of the coronavirus. For most of the people who have managed to maintain their health and livelihoods throughout this bleak year, life is returning to normal (although the country’s schoolchildren and their parents, still reeling from the shutdowns of longest schools in the world, would like to have a word). Once again, India could stumble in the lead as the rest of the world adjusts to endemic covid-19. More The Economist Explain :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2021/10/29/how-did-india-beat-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

