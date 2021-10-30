Fact Checking Donald Trumps WSJ Letter to the Editor – by Khaya Himmelman





On October 27, the Wall Street Journal published a letter to Donald Trump’s editor in response to the 2020 Pennsylvania election. In it, Trump maintains that the 2020 election was rigged. The former president recycled familiar and previously debunked allegations of voter fraud to make his point.

In total, Trump makes 20 allegations of electoral fraud, but the basis for most of these allegations is not immediately clear.

First, Trump claims that in Pennsylvania, 71,893 mail-in ballots were returned after November 3, 2020 at 8 p.m. He adds : [N]one of them should have been counted according to the United States Constitution and the state legislature, which did not approve this change.

As we explained earlier, Pennsylvania state law states that postal ballots must be received no later than 8:00 p.m. on primary or election day. However, in September 2020, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that ballots canceled before 8 p.m. on election day, November 3, could still be counted until November 6. Republicans challenged the ruling and the case ended in the United States Supreme Court, which ruled that ballots received after election day should be separated and counted separately.

Trump cites an organization called Audit the Vote PA as the source of his information. It is not known which vote check PA used as the original source of information for these vote totals. It should be noted that Audit the Vote PA has no experience in assessing electoral integrity.

In other cases, Audit the Vote PA has relied on Douglas Frank as its authoritative spokesperson on electoral fraud. Frank has appeared in numerous debunked Mike Lindells documentaries, airing baseless allegations of electoral fraud. Frank was also an expert at the failed Lindells Cybercrime Symposium last August, once again promoting false allegations of voter fraud.

A week after the 2020 election, Politico reported: Due to legal challenges to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to extend the deadline for receiving postal votes, all 10,000 ballots were excluded from the vote count certified from Pennsylvania.

In his Wall Street Journal editorial, Trump also claims: Hundreds of thousands of votes were illegally counted in secret, in defiance of a court order, while Republican poll observers were kicked out of buildings where voting took place. occurred. However, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the courts found that officials applied the compliance rules equally to both parties. Not only were Republican poll observers present to observe the ballot counting process, there was also a live feed of the Philadelphia counting process. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, told CNN Jake Tapper that in Pennsylvania, every candidate and every political party is allowed to have an authorized representative in the room to observe the process. And some jurisdictions, including Philly, broadcast it live. Boockvar also described the vote counting process as very transparent.

Later in the letter, Trump highlights his election night lead by saying that [F]From 2016 to 2020, during my tenure as President, Republicans outclassed registered Democrats 21 to 1. That translated into a lead of 659,145 votes at 12:38 a.m. on election night, with Trump up 15 points. . Trump leads on election night and Bidens’ eventual victory was not suspect, as Trump insinuates.

As election experts noted, Joe Biden had an advantage over Trump when it came to early voting and mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, and because mail-in ballots were counted later. than in-person votes, it was not unusual for a Trump to lead in Pennsylvania, for example, and then move on to Biden, as more mail-in ballots were counted.

Trump also said: 120,000 surplus voters have not yet been counted by the Pennsylvania State Department, many more votes than voters! It is a demand that has been circulating for some time in different forms. For example, Trump and Doug Mastriano, Republican Senator from Pennsylvania, have both previously promoted the false claim that Pennsylvania received more mail-in ballots than requested. As we noted, however, Trump and Mastriano were citing data from the 2020 primary election, not the general election, and in reality, according to Open Data Pennsylvania, 1,823,148 mail-in ballots were requested, with 79 , 97% returned in the 2020 primary elections.

In this case, it’s not entirely clear where Trump gets 120,000, but there weren’t many more votes than voters. In Pennsylvania, there were more than 9 million registered voters and nearly 7 million votes cast, with 3,458,229 for Biden and 3,377,674 for Trump, according to data from the Pennsylvania State Department.

Next, Trump mentions that there were 17,000 mail-in ballots sent to addresses outside of Pennsylvania. Again, the basis for the claim is unclear, but here’s what we know about allegations of out-of-state polls. In December, Jesse Morgan, who claims to work for the US Postal Service as a contract truck driver, claimed he drove thousands of fraudulent postal ballots across state lines, from Bethpage , New York, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

We have already verified this claim; there is no evidence to suggest that Morgan’s claims were true. In fact, it is not uncommon for postal ballots to be sent out of state. As we noted, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman told The Dispatch Fact Check via email that receiving absence requests in which the registered PA voter asks for their ballot to be sent out of state, although it’s not the norm, it’s something we see for every primary and general election. Examples of the most common circumstances are: students attending university outside the state, or even out of the country, and PA residents who are on an extended visit to another state, visiting or taking care of a loved one. We’re also seeing PA residents who may be in another state on long vacations, long enough that they can receive mail at the address.

We also noted that in a news segment hosted by Martha MacCallum, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn challenged Morgans’ alleged voter fraud by stating: It just can’t happen. Every ballot, they say, is associated with a voter, and then they verify and confirm it. They say you can’t just get hundreds of thousands of fake ballots or somehow signed ballots into the system.

Trump also alleged that 25,000 ballots were requested from nursing homes at exactly the same time. It’s the same claim he promoted on January 6. Again, however, there appears to be no basis for the claim. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office responded to this baseless claim in a statement, which described Trump’s January 6 speech as President Trump’s attacks on Pennsylvania’s free and fair election and the events of January 6. entirely made up, saying there was no evidence to support this claim.

Finally, Trump claimed that Attorney General Bill Barr had ordered former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain to step down and not investigate the election irregularities. In a letter to Trump dated June 9, 2021, McSwain criticized Barr for not allowing McSwain to publish possible election irregularities.

Barr disputed McSwain’s accusations: I never told him not to investigate anything. In fact, Politico noted that six days after the election, Barr authorized US lawyers to investigate allegations of voter fraud. In a note obtained by Politico, Barr wrote: I authorize you to pursue substantive allegations of voting irregularities and vote tabulation prior to certification of elections in your jurisdictions.

