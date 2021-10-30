Turkey to the United States: Deliver F-35 fighters or return the money paid for them

The United States should either deliver the F-35 fighter jets that Turkey paid for but were prevented from receiving, or return the money or donate another product instead, the Turkish foreigner. the minister said on Thursday. Daily sabah reports that Turkey, an F-35 maker and buyer, was excluded from the program last year for purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems. He says its removal is unfair and has demanded repayment of its $ 1.4 billion investment in the program.

“We have clarified our perspective on the S-400. We were unfairly removed from the F-35 program when we are one of its partners. These planes are not supplied to Turkey, ”Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuolu told CNN Türk in a television interview. “Either Turkey needs to be sent back to the F-35 program, or the money we paid needs to be donated or matched with other products.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Washington had offered Ankara a set of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits in return for payment. The deadlock will be the most important topic of the meeting between Erdoan and his American counterpart Joe Biden, as they are due to meet in Glasgow, Scotland, on the sidelines of the United Nations climate conference (COP26), which will begin on October 31. Ankara had ordered more than 100 F-35 jets, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, while its defense industry has been a major player in the development and manufacture of the aircraft. “We have a payment of $ 1.4 billion for the F-35s. We need to discuss how the repayment plan will be, ”Erdoan said, noting that he would have the option of directly confirming whether Washington was ready to return the money through F-16 deliveries. “If that’s the case, we’ll come to an agreement in this regard. “

Alternatives

Still, any military sale would have to be approved by the US Congress, known for its anti-Turkish stance which has repeatedly damaged bilateral relations. “If the United States does not want to solve the F-35 problem, or if the United States Congress blocks it, Turkey will consider other options,” Çavuolu said. “Turkey has never been without alternatives … When there is a need, it (Turkey) can turn to other countries. We have alternatives ”, underlined the Minister.

Those options include purchasing Russian-made Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, Çavuolu said, echoing remarks by President of the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Ismail Demir, who also said earlier this month that Turkey could acquire the planes in the event of a freeze from the United States. the sale of F-16 fighters. The decades-old partnership between NATO allies has seen an unprecedented uproar over the past five years due to disagreements on many issues, including Syria and Ankara’s closer ties to Moscow.

Washington argues that the S-400 air missile systems could be used by Russia to secretly obtain classified details of the F-35 jets and that they are incompatible with NATO systems. Turkey, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat to the alliance. The purchase of the S-400s triggered US sanctions. In December 2020, Washington blacklisted the SSB, its boss Demir, and three other employees.

High level contacts

Separately, a Turkish Defense Ministry statement said Thursday that the two NATO allies have agreed to continue talks to resolve the F-35 issue. Representatives from the Turkish and US defense ministries held a meeting in the capital Ankara, where they also discussed financial matters, the statement said. A Pentagon statement also said delegations from the two countries had held another round of talks aimed at resolving the F-35 dispute.

Spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said senior Pentagon officials Andrew Winternitz and Melissa Benkert led a US delegation to Ankara on October 27 “for dispute settlement discussions to resolve the issues. remaining problems resulting from Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-35 program, which was finalized on September 23.

They were joined by a delegation from the Turkish Defense Ministry, the Pentagon said. “The meeting demonstrates the US government’s commitment to respectfully concluding Turkey’s prior involvement in the F-35 program,” Semelroth said in a statement. “Discussions have been productive and delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington, DC Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin also spoke by phone on Wednesday to discuss cooperation , as well as regional defense and security issues, the defense ministry said.

On Wednesday evening, senior advisers to Erdoan and Biden also discussed defense issues and how to resolve disagreements, the White House said. Turkish President Ibrahim Kaln’s spokesman and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised a variety of issues, including the F-35 program and Ankara’s request to purchase F-16 jets and modernization kits.