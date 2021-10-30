Pak’s army is fueling tension between TLP and Imran Khan’s government to put the prime minister on the “back foot”?





As Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests Imran Khan’s government, sources told CNN-News18 that the Pakistani military is fueling tensions between the now banned party and the government. The Pakistani military wants the protests to continue and put Prime Minister Imran Khan “on the back,” the sources said. Further, the sources added that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is angry with the government for delaying the appointment of Lt. Nadeem Anjum and joining as chief executive of the country’s spy agency. ISI.

TLP protests against the detention of leader Saad Rizvi, arrested in April when the authorities banned the group, and calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador. The group is behind major anti-France protests that led the embassy to issue a warning to all French citizens to leave the country earlier this year. At least three Pakistani policemen were shot dead and 260 injured on Wednesday when TLP supporters opened fire on a rally.

EXPLAINED: How Fringe TLP Group got Pakistan on edge

The sources said the Pakistani military and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif were in talks, with headquarters not ruling out the leader from replacing Imran Khan if the situation persists.

All negotiations have collapsed between Imran Khan’s government and the TLP in recent days. As a result, the capital Islamabad is “blocked” by containers as protests continue, with Pakistani rangers and military personnel deployed for 60 days.

The ruling PTI government declared TLP to be a militant organization.

The Pakistani government published a notice regarding the TLP ban in newspapers of the Pakistan Settlement Division, the human resources arm of the government, sources said. However, this copy was not released in Pakistan and was only sent to the Financial Action Task Force, claiming the government had declared them terrorists, they added.

Now TLP wants its name removed from the list of banned organizations, and group leader Saad Rizvi is calling for the release of its prisoners arrested after April 2021. TLP is also asking to be recognized as the biggest party Pakistan politics.

Militant group

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the security services had agreed to treat the TLP as a militant group. The government earlier this week announced a breakthrough in talks with the TLP, but the march resumed on Wednesday.

“We have done our best for the success of the talks, but the government is not serious about honoring its commitments,” TLP spokesman Sajjad Saifi said. “The expulsion of the French ambassador is our main demand.”

The Pakistani government has repeatedly stated that it is unwilling to close the French embassy or to expel the current acting ambassador. Group leader Saad Rizvi was arrested in April when violent anti-France protests erupted, resulting in the deaths of six police officers.

The TLP has been waging an anti-France campaign since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad – an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

