



Although still banned from Twitter and Facebook, former President Donald Trump has found an outlet for his electoral conspiracy theories. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal published a letter to the editor written by the former president in which it claimed, among other things, that Joe Bidens’ victory in Pennsylvania was fraudulent, although the state confirmed the results via two different types of ballot audits, and that corruption and voter irregularities led to its defeat. The editorial was published without a fact-check of Trump’s claims, many of which were patently false.

Naturally, negative reactions followed both from other media outlets and from the Journal’s own journalists. But on Thursday night, the media editorial board issued an op-ed on its decision. Progressive pastors in the press are delighted that we released a letter to former President Trump’s editor on Thursday, opposing our op-ed noting that he lost Pennsylvania last year by 80,555 votes, a writes the editorial board of the Journal. And we think of his news when a former president who could run in 2024 wrote down what he did, even if (or maybe especially if) his demands are bananas.

While the board acknowledged the falsity of many of Trump’s claims, it slammed critics who challenged the letter’s publication. We trust our readers to form their own opinion on his statement, the editorial read. As for media officials, their attempts to censor Mr. Trump did nothing to diminish his popularity. Our advice would be to examine their own standards after they have so easily fallen for false allegations of Russian collusion. They would have more credibility to refute Mr. Trumps.

Ironically, many of the media officials who oppose the Journal’s publication of Trump’s letter come from within his own ranks. In anonymous comments made to CNN on Thursday, a number of Journalists criticized their own workplace. I think it is very disappointing that our opinion section continues to publish misinformation that our news team is trying to debunk, a reporter told the outlet. They should hold themselves to the same standards as us! In a tweet, former Journal executive Ken Herts lambasted his ex-employer for putting lies and misinformation in your newspaper, which tarnishes your brand image. And the Journal’s former editor-in-chief Bill Grueskin asked why the editorial page had failed to verify or suppress the facts. [Trumps] most blatant lies.

Another reporter pointed out the harm in allowing Trump to continue to beat his rigged electoral drum. New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman noted on CNN that Trump, despite his social media bans, had found a way to promote himself through the Journal. One of its methods is repetition. And he knows he does, she said. He’ll say the same thing over and over and over and over again because he knows that at some point it sinks.

Other facets of Rupert Murdochs’ media empire, of which the Journal is a part, have played a larger role in allowing Trump’s mantra to penetrate. Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night promoted an upcoming three-part docusery which, according to a trailer, apparently depicts the Capitol Riot as a government-sponsored false flag operation. American to trap and imprison the conservatives. (In fact, the Jan.6 attack was orchestrated by Trump supporters who wholeheartedly believed that Biden stole the election.) As the Journal’s controversy continued to escalate, Murdoch himself was concerned by lighter questions: The media mogul celebrated his 90th birthday Thursday night with a party in New York whose guests reportedly included Henry Kissinger, Mike Pompeo and Mike Bloomberg.

