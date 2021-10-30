The press must adapt to the era of technological upheaval





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recalled that the press must be able to adapt quickly and be innovative to face the era of technological upheaval. In addition, journalism must be carried out wisely and consider all impacts. “Journalism is not only facts but also an impact, not only good journalism, but also wise journalism, the president said at the 6th Congress of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI) on Friday (10/29/2021). According to the president, the development of the media must be able to support the transformation of the nation’s progress, as well as contribute to society, nation and humanity. “The presence of various new media platforms should inspire journalists to be more creative and productive, continue to strengthen valueas a credible news broadcaster, increasing accuracy, maintaining independence and objectivity, the president said. In addition, the president said the government will continue to fulfill its commitment to maintain freedom of the press, an open space to express public interests and to be open to criticism and solutions. “Constructive criticism is very important, and the government will respond to it by fulfilling its responsibilities in order to produce the expected results for the benefit of the people,” said the president. On this occasion, the President expressed his gratitude to the journalists who helped the government to disseminate to the public information relating to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. “By conveying precise information, by giving appreciation and enthusiasm, but also constructive criticism,” he said. The president said the role of journalists during the pandemic was increasingly important to increase optimism and hope for the community. “In the midst of a flood of information, the role of journalists is increasingly important, being a torch of darkness, keeping the situation clear,” said the head of state.(FID / BPMI SETPRES / UN)

