Anti-Trump group takes credit for tiki torch stunt in Virginia





NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project took credit for five people appearing with tiki on Friday…

In this image provided by NBC29, five people holding tiki torches stand in the rain near the campaign bus of GOP candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin, outside Mexican restaurant Guadalajara on Market Street in Charlottesville, Va., On Friday October 29, 2021. Anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project takes credit for the group of five who showed up at a Charlottesville campaign stop by Youngkin. The appearance was a reminder of the torchlight white supremacists who descended on the city during two days of violence in 2017. (Elizabeth Holmes / NBC29 via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project took credit for five people appearing with tiki torches during a campaign stop in Charlottesville by Virginia’s GOP candidate for governor on Friday , a stunt reminiscent of the white supremacists who descended on this city amid violence in 2017.

Charlottesville television station WVIR covered the campaign shutdown and reported that candidate Glenn Youngkin was inside a restaurant when the group in matching hats, khakis and white shirts appeared next door. from his country bus. The former private equity executive and political newcomer is in a tight race against former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe ahead of Tuesday’s election day.

The photos showed the group holding large tiki torches. Their appearance was reminiscent of two days of chaos in August 2017, when white supremacists gathered in the college town for a “Unit the Right” rally to ostensibly protest against the planned removal of a Confederate monument.

The day before the planned rally, a group carrying tiki torches marched through the University of Virginia campus, confronting a small group of anti-racist protesters. The next day, a car driven by a self-proclaimed white supremacist crashed into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing one and injuring dozens.

McAuliffe staff members promoted a reporter’s tweet about the group’s appearance, using it to attack Youngkin and suggesting that those holding the torches were his supporters.

Youngkin’s staff accused the McAuliffe campaign or the Virginia Democrats of being involved, drawing disapproval.

What happened today is disgusting and unpleasant and we condemn it in the strongest terms. Those involved should immediately apologize, ”McAuliffe campaign manager Chris Bolling said in a statement.

The Virginia Democratic Party released a statement saying that neither the party nor its coordinated partners and affiliates had anything to do with the events at the campaign bus stop.

The Lincoln Project then weighed in, claiming it was behind what it called a protest.

The Youngkin campaign is enraged by our recall of Charlottesville for one simple reason: Glenn Youngkin wants Virginians to forget he is Donald Trumps’ candidate, ”the group said of the former president.

The incident comes at a sensitive time in the city. A civil trial opened on Monday that will determine whether the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who staged the 2017 protests are to be held accountable for the violence.

Democrat Del. Sally Hudson, who represents Charlottesville at the General Assembly, condemned the torch incident as a blow.

Charlottesville is not an accessory. Our community is still reeling from years of trauma, especially this week. Don’t come back, @ProjectLincoln. Your stunts are not welcome here, ”she tweeted.

The Youngkin campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/virginia/2021/10/anti-trump-group-takes-credit-for-virginia-tiki-torch-stunt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos