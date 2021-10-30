Boris Johnson backs the Sun’s campaign to support this year’s poppy appeal





BORIS Johnson supported The Sun when he bought a poppy in Downing Street yesterday and urged Britons to follow his example. It was presented to him by Sergeant Tom Dempsey, an 84-year-old army veteran. 2 Boris Johnson bought his poppy from Sergeant Tom Dempsey, an 84-year-old army veteran Credit: PA Tom, from Redhill, Surrey, is one of 40,000 Royal British Legion collectors who returned to the streets after the pandemic. Covid cost the charity that helps the military and their families 20 million in lost donations last year. We again asked our readers to help us. Outside No 10, the Prime Minister said: This year, as we celebrate the centenary of the Royal British Legion, I encourage you all to buy a poppy to help raise essential funds. The poppy is an enduring symbol to honor the memory of those who fought for our freedom and our country, and continue to do so. This is why I support The Suns campaign. How to make a donation Poppy collectors will be on the streets and in 12,000 stores. CITY POPPY DAYS Birmingham and Leeds: Tue 2 November

Manchester: Wednesday 3 November

London: Thursday November 4th

Cardiff and Bristol: Tue 9 November

Armistice Day: Thursday November 11

Remembrance Sunday: November 14 Donate online at rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal or buy poppies in the mail to sell them

to friends and neighbors Follow our live blog on UK politics for the very latest news and updates … 2 Prime Minister wants the British to support the Royal British Legion Credit: PA Prince Charles and Camilla attend the launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

