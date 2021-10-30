Police officer Michael Riley resigns





US Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley poses for a photo outside of headquarters on D St., NE. Riley was named Officer of the Month for February 2011 by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

United States Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley resigned weeks after his arrest for allegedly withholding communications from a man felony accused of participating in the Jan.6 riot on the Capitol by supporters of Trump.

Riley, a 26-year-old Capitol Police veteran, is accused of deleting Facebook messages between himself and the other man after the man was arrested on January 19.

He is also accused in U.S. District Court in Washington of urging the other man to remove information from the man’s Facebook page that showed him inside the Capitol during the riot.

NBC News, citing law enforcement officials, reported that the other man is Jacob Hiles, a Virginia fishing boat operator who pleaded guilty last month to illegally parading on Capitol Hill.

Riley, who recently worked as a K-9 technician, had been on administrative leave since his arrest Oct. 15 for obstructing federal justice.

He is free without cash bond on charges, which carry a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

His resignation, which was first reported by Politico, was confirmed by his firm lawyers Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin and White, who said Riley was a hero, not a criminal.

“As is the case with many of his colleagues, Officer Riley engaged in acts of heroism on January 6, 2021, in response to the attack on the United States Capitol,” the lawyers said in a statement. .

Riley was not on duty inside the Capitol building that day, but responded to reports of an explosive device found near the compound that day, according to the indictment against him. .

“With respect to the charges against him, the evidence will show that it is not a crime for one person to suggest to another to remove ill-conceived Facebook posts,” Riley’s lawyers said.

Lawyers also noted that Riley had previously been named nationally “Officer of the Month” by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and “Officer of the Year” by the Capitol Hill Executive Service Club & National Exchange Club.

A spokesman for the Capitol Police declined to comment, saying, “As is the norm with most departments, the USCP cannot discuss potential personnel issues.”

Five people have died in connection with the riot, including Capitol Hill police officer Brian Sicknick, who died on January 7.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

At least four other police officers who responded to the Capitol during the invasion, one from the Capitol Police and three from the Washington, DC Police Department, died by suicide in the months following the riot. More than 140 police officers were injured during the invasion.

The riot outside the Capitol began when then-President Donald Trump held a rally at the Ellipse outside the White House, where the Republican urged his supporters to go to Congress and s ‘oppose the ongoing confirmation of Joe Biden’s election as President.

Soon after, rioters violated the doors and windows of the Capitol complex, invading the Senate chamber, the rotunda, the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And other areas.

More than 500 people have been criminally charged in connection with the riot.

Trump was fired for inciting a riot. He was acquitted after a Senate trial held after he left office.

In September, Trump issued a statement condemning the prosecution of the rioters.

Trump said, “Our hearts and minds are with those so unjustly persecuted in connection with the January 6 protest over the rigged presidential election.”

Trump and his allies have falsely claimed since last November that he actually beat Biden in the popular election and that the Democrat only won a victory as a result of widespread electoral fraud.

No court has approved these fictitious claims, which were also dismissed by Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr.

