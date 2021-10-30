How Turkish President Erdogan confirmed Primate Ayodeles’ prophecy regarding the emergence of a new terrorist group in Nigeria

One of the hottest topics in Nigeria in recent days, besides the EndSARS memorial crisis, is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the country.

Erdogan traveled to Nigeria on a two-day working visit and was received by President Muammadu Buhari at a colorful reception at the State House.

Speaking to reporters after his reception, President Erdogan spoke on several issues, including his country’s bilateral trade with Nigeria spanning more than 60 years.

Besides the history that the two countries share, President Erdogan also highlighted a very salient problem that the two countries share in common terrorism.

According to him, the terrorist group which tried to oust him on July 15, 2016, leaving 251 people martyred and between 2,200 and 2,734 people seriously injured in a failed but deadly coup, is operating illegally in Nigeria.

He said: Terrorist organizations, armed gangs and naval bandits are continually active in Nigeria and the Nigerian authorities are continually fighting against them. So, in order to cooperate more in the military, defense and security fields, we are doing everything that is available.

As we were probably aware that Turkey has been fighting terrorist organizations for many decades, such as the PKK, PYD, FETO, DASH and other terrorist organizations, the author of the heinous coup July 15 failed state, FETO, is still illegally active in Nigeria, and we continuously share our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities.

I hope and pray that our Nigerian brothers forge closer solidarity in this area with us, the Republic of Turkey. I hope and pray that our visit will produce the most auspicious results and I want to thank my distinguished brother, President Buhari, for being such a gracious host to me and to my delegation.

Interestingly, the statement by the President of Turkey opened a curtain on one of the prophecies of the popular spiritual leader of the Evangelical Spiritual Church Inri, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, which has been repeatedly ignored by the government of President Buhari.

Recall that before the celebration of Nigeria’s 61st independence on October 1, Primate Ayodele warned against the emergence of a new terrorist group that would be deadlier than Boko Haram.

Then, Primate Ayodele had urged the government of President Buhari not to sleep on its prophecy because the terrorist group will definitely emerge.

Primate Ayodele said: Let us also be praying. I see bandits kidnapping people in the upper hierarchy. There are places they want to attack in the north and in Abuja. Let the government pray on October 1, 2 and 3 to save Nigeria from all unnecessary threats because there is going to be a new terrorist group with sophisticated weapons.

We need to pray more for our security concerns because the Taliban will get stronger in this new year and there will be a major attack before this government ends.

The Turkish President’s statement about the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) operating illegally in Nigeria is both an announcement and a confirmation that indeed a new terrorist group has emerged in Nigeria.

The fact that FETO had the audacity to also attempt to overthrow the Turkish government also confirms that this is a murderous group that could wreak havoc in the future if not addressed as a iron fist by the government of Nigeria.

While FETO has yet to take responsibility for any attack in Nigeria, it is only a matter of time before it becomes full-fledged and begins to wreak havoc in the country.

Above all, what President Edogan confirmed in his statement is that Primate Ayodele was well and truly aware of his prophecy about the emergence of the new terrorist group.

FETO, which is led by Fetullah Gulen, is described as an atypical armed terrorist group that exploits the religious feelings of the people. He is also known to target a new political, economic and social order by changing the constitutional order of the country.

According to Turkish Deputy Justice Minister Yakup Mogul, FETO is also an organization that “hides its real purpose with educational, social and religious services, and tries to infiltrate the state’s most critical institutions under cover. of legality “.

While typical terrorist organizations aim to increase their power and human resources with the method of force and intimidation, FETO acts in secrecy and infiltrates state institutions under legal guise as a method.

By Lukmon Akintola