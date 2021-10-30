Gojek founder pushes for school reform in Indonesia





JAKARTA: The Covid-19 pandemic has closed schools in the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and has amplified inequalities. But it also gave impetus to a radical reform of the Indonesian school system, according to Education Minister Nadiem Makarim. As the country battled one of the worst Covid-19 epidemics in Asia and schools remained closed, students in areas with little or no internet access and reliable electricity suffered the most. For the first time this year, his ministry is allocating funds to schools based on the poverty index, providing more funds to those in poorer regions than schools in metropolitan cities. He also launched a program to send 30,000 university students to spend a semester in schools in remote areas to help teachers. More people will participate next year. The silver lining is that reform has accelerated dramatically due to the pandemic, Makarim, 37, told the Bloomberg Equality Summit. At the end of the day, it can’t just be a policy; It must be a popular movement. That’s what drove. Makarim, who founded ride-sharing company Gojek in 2010, joined President Joko Widodos’ cabinet as Minister of Education and Culture in October 2019. In April, Widodo expanded Makarim’s responsibility by appointing him as minister of the new Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. His plan is to transform the school system into a system based on skills and competences, instead of being limited to information. The most important part of all is developing the growing mindset, ability and willingness of children to want to learn for the rest of their lives, Makarim said. To this end, it has taken steps to replace testing in secondary education with an academic assessment based on arithmetic, literacy and diversity values, which includes surveys of religious tolerance and gender equality. . All data is digitized on cloud systems, making it one of the Indonesian government’s biggest big data initiatives. He encouraged businesses and nonprofit groups to create off-campus programs that count as college credits so that students can spend up to one year of their four-year degrees in internships, work in startups, teach. or try your hand at social entrepreneurship. Bloomberg

