Did Trump say Alec Baldwin was “going to jail” for a shoot on set?





In October 2021, social media users enthusiastically shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a statement released by former US President Donald Trump gloating over the incident in which actor Alec Baldwin took unloaded a gun while filming the movie Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna. Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, who posed as Trump on Saturday Night Live during his presidency, has been the target of the former president in the past. Trump described the fatal shooting as a tragic accident, amid claims that the gun in question was not carefully checked to ensure it did not contain live ammunition before being handed over to Baldwin on the set.

In the widely shared statement attributed to Trump dated October 27, the former president appeared to mock Baldwin and rejoice in the shooting, telling the Now You Go to Jail actor:

A great president (me) once said that I could shoot someone and that I would not lose a voter. Now Alec Baldwin, a total loser, has taken his impression of me to a new low by testing this theory. Alec, you’re not me! Now you are going to jail, as you should have done because of this horrible, terrible job you did on SNL (which I hosted).

The statement strongly appears to have been a fabrication, and not actually issued by Trump himself. However, we have yet to find any evidence that definitively establishes it to be a fake, and we cannot rule out the possibility that it was posted on the Trumps website, before being promptly removed. . Accordingly, we assign an unproven rating. If relevant evidence becomes available, we will update this fact check accordingly.

Like many of Trump’s actual statements, which are posted on DonaldJTrump.com, the screenshot contained a Save America logo and was titled Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. These features undoubtedly made many social media users feel like it was genuine.

However, several factors strongly suggest that this was not the case.

First, as of October 29, the statement was not available in the News section of Trumps’ website where his public statements reside since his suspensions from Twitter and Facebook. Additionally, the archived versions of this October 28 page also do not contain the statement.

This undermines the assumption that the statement was deleted after it was posted, but not fatally. It’s possible, in theory, that the statement was posted and then deleted quickly for a short period of time on October 27, and therefore was not captured in the archived versions of the News section.

Second, we couldn’t find any social media posts that contained a link to Baldwin’s statement, although each of the statements posted on Trumps’ website has its own link. When screenshots of web posts, such as social media posts or news articles, are shared widely, but the original web post itself is not, it often indicates that the screenshots are probably wrong.

Third, the date format in Baldwin’s screenshot MONTH DD, YYYY did not match that used consistently on Trump’s MM / DD / YY website and did not contain social media sharing widgets, which are also a pervasive feature of genuine Trump statements.

While it’s possible, in theory, that the people responsible for posting the Baldwin post have temporarily deviated from the standard date format and temporarily omitted social media sharing widgets, it’s unlikely, especially because statements dated after October 27 again used MM / DD / AA format and contained the widgets:

It is therefore very likely that the statement was a fabrication. However, we have yet to find definitive evidence to establish this and cannot yet rule out the possibility that, while unlikely, the statement was released in an unusual format, before being quickly deleted. For now, our rating is unproven.

