Prime Minister Imran Khan calls 35th NSC meeting to discuss ongoing TLP unrest





The 35th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was convened under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Prime Minister’s House. The meeting brought together the relevant members of the Federal Cabinet, the National Security Advisor, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the three department heads, the DGs of ISI, IB and the FIA, as well as senior civilian and military officers.

The NSC received a detailed briefing on the country’s internal security situation and ongoing unrest from the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

The Prime Minister stressed that no group or entity will be allowed to disrupt public opinion or use violence to put pressure on the government. Taking serious note of the unprovoked violent attacks committed by TLP members, the Committee decided not to tolerate any further violations of the law by this banned group.

The Committee commended the police for their professionalism and restraint despite being directly targeted and resulting in casualties, including four martyrs and over four hundred injured, but warned that the restraint of the State should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

While stressing that the government recognizes the right of all Pakistanis to demonstrate peacefully, Committee members were unanimous that the TLP deliberately employed violence against public property, state officials and ordinary citizens to create instability in the country and that this should not be tolerated. All state organs were ready to act according to the law to protect the life and property of citizens.

The Prime Minister and members of the Committee expressed their condolences on the deaths of police officers and pledged to compensate and take care of their families. Hailing the outstanding performance of law enforcement agencies, the prime minister assured that the government will strongly support them as they act to uphold the law and protect the public.

The Committee noted that no previous government or prime minister had taken such a strong and public international position on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia. Under the current government, Pakistan has succeeded in bringing these issues to the forefront of international diplomatic discourse at the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the European Union, among other fora. A key objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is also to intellectually counter international propaganda against Islam and the Holiness of the Prophet (PBUH).

Participants denounced the TLP’s abuse of religion and the Namoos-e-Risalat issue for political gain, which misled the common man and created internal discord within society. The TLP’s violence had ended up favoring the program of sectarian elements and external enemies of the state. It was pointed out that despite the overwhelming majority of the over 1.5 billion Muslims in the world who have the greatest love and respect for our Prophet (pbuh), no such violent unrest has taken place in no other Muslim country.

Participants recalled that the TLP had adopted the ploy of violent street unrest on numerous occasions since 2017 and each time made unrealistic demands, only as a tool to gain political strength. In the process, the TLP’s actions caused public unrest, serious economic loss for the country, in addition to boosting morale of other terrorist groups seeking to challenge the state’s ordinance.

The Committee unanimously decided to protect its sovereignty from all internal and external threats and not to allow the TLP to challenge the state’s mandate in any way. Participants endorsed the government’s decision to negotiate with the group only within the bounds of the law, without offering leniency for crimes committed by TLP agents. Agreeing with the Committee’s view, the Prime Minister ordered that all necessary measures and actions to uphold the law and protect the interests of the state and the public be taken.

