National popularity: Jokowi visits Rome until Anies message





Jakarta: In total, three articles became popular news of Medcom.id National national channel on Saturday morning October 30, 2021. The issue that caught the readers’ attention was the working visit (kunker) of President Joko Widodo until the XVI Papua National Paralympic Week 2021 (Peparnas). Here are three popular news in National channel Medcom.id: 1. Jokowi goes to Rome to attend the G20 summit President Jokowi left for Rome, Italy, to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, Friday, October 29, 2021. The head of state and his entourage took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, aboard a Garuda Indonesia (GIA-1) at 9:15 a.m. WIB. President Jokowi said the visit to Italy was a series of working visits to three countries. Besides Italy, Jokowi visited the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. “This is my first bilateral visit during the pandemic. I will take advantage of this visit to strengthen cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and investment “, said President Jokowi Youtube Presidential Secretariat, Friday, October 29, 2021. Read more here. 2. Jokowi is aware of the many criticisms of the government President Joko Widodo is aware of the many criticisms of public opinion towards the government. The Head of State appreciates this, especially the constructive criticism. “Constructive criticism is very important,” Jokowi said during a speech at the VI Congress of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI) on Friday, October 29, 2021. Jokowi made sure to answer all reviews with full responsibility. In this way, the government can produce the desired results for the benefit of the people. Read more here. 3. Anies asks the athletes to fight to the maximum in Peparnas XVI DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announces the departure of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Contingent for Peparnas XVI Papua 2021. Athletes are urged to work hard to achieve results. “Friends have limits, thank you for being the representative of Jakarta to attend National Paralympic Week,” Anies said at Ragunan Student Sports Training Center (PPOP) GOR, Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta (South Jakarta) on Friday after -midday, October 29, 2021. He advised the athletes to always maintain the good reputation of DKI Jakarta. Anies also reminded athletes to always focus.





Read more here. News regarding President Jokowi’s working visit to Peparnas XVI Papua 2021 continues to be updated. Click here for the latest news from the national Medcom.id channel. (OGI)

