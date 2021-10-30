Boris Johnson calls on G20 leaders to cut carbon emissions





Prime Minister Boris Johnson Boris Johnson will urge leaders of the world’s largest economies to deliver on their commitments to cut damaging carbon emissions ahead of crucial climate change talks in Glasgow. The Prime Minister attends the G20 summit in Rome as key leaders meet ahead of the Cop26 conference which officially opens on Monday. Downing Street said he would take a harsh message that the countries that have contributed the most to global warming must now be held accountable to the nations that are currently suffering the most serious consequences. The prime minister’s official spokesperson said that while more countries now commit to net zero emissions, more needs to be done if they are to meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting the increase. of global temperature to 1.5 ° C. (PA Graphics) Cop26 must mark the beginning of the end of climate change. The next few days are a critical time for world leaders to demonstrate that they can show the necessary climate ambition, the spokesperson said. The success of the Cop26 still hangs in the balance. Too many countries are doing too little. As the country with the greatest historical and modern contributions to global warming that have built their economies on the back of burning fossil fuels, the G20 offers the key to unlock global action and make much-needed progress. to meet our commitments. While the G20 countries are largely responsible for the problem, the poorest countries are already reaping the consequences. Climate-vulnerable countries increasingly face floods, forest fires, heat waves and the prospect of seeing their economies devastated as a result of climate change. On Monday, the leaders of the G20 will come face to face with the leaders of these countries at Cop26 and will be held accountable for their actions. If we don’t act now, it will be too late. (PA Graphics) A number of key players, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, have said they will not attend the G20 or Cop26, although they are expected to send delegations. Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said it was always important to keep making progress, insisting the UK was leading by example with the release earlier this month of the first comprehensive zero strategy net to the world. He said if they managed to reach global net zero by mid-century, that would mean halving emissions by the end of the decade. What success looks like is making sure we have enough commitments to keep 1.5 alive, the spokesperson said. We need real firm commitments from all countries for this to be a success. It’s an important time to use this gathering of world leaders as we come to the final days before Cop to look them in the eye and ensure we get the level of action needed to keep 1.5 alive. Mr Johnson will also meet with leaders of the United States, Germany and France in Rome to discuss efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal. The Iran nuclear deal is the best option on the table to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. It is extremely important that Iran returns to compliance, the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

