Johnson and Chinese Xi Jinping have long conversation ahead of Cop26





B oris Johnson said world leaders must do more to tackle the climate crisis during a lengthy conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Cop26 summit. They spoke for 45 minutes on Friday after it was announced that the Chinese premier would practically attend the big climate conference in Glasgow after weeks of leaving the world guessing. China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide and other environmentally-devastating gases, and Xi’s direct participation will be seen as a boost to the summit. < style="display:block;padding-top:77.4693%"/> (PA Graphics) / PA Graphics Their discussions also took place after China submitted a new national climate action plan, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). READ MORE Downing Street described the call as a lengthy conversation in which they discussed issues such as what to do to address the climate crisis, global trade, security and human rights. The Prime Minister recognized China’s new determined nationally-level contribution and commended its work on the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, noting how essential nature protection is to our global climate goals, said No.10. He stressed the importance for all countries to step up their ambition on climate change at Cop26 and to take concrete steps to reduce emissions and accelerate the transition to renewable energies, including the phasing out of coal. China’s NDCs did not include any new targets beyond those already announced, which were called disappointing. Beijing says it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak emissions by 2030, and reduce carbon emissions per unit of GDP by more than 65% from 2005 levels. The world is a long way from achieving the necessary reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels, and the need for China to redouble its efforts is seen as essential. Downing Street would prefer Mr Xi to attend Cop26, which begins on Sunday, in person, but will welcome his decision to attend via video link. < style="display:block;padding-top:81.7947%"/> (PA Graphics) / PA Graphics The president has avoided overseas travel since before the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Mr Johnson also discussed broader international security issues, including Afghanistan, with Mr Xi and challenged him on two major points of contention. The prime minister voiced the UK’s concerns over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong and human rights in Xinjiang, Downing Street said.

