Politics
Modi is an idea, his integrity and intentions are as pure as 24k gold, says Rajnath Singh
Text size:
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be seen more as an idea and a philosophy, rather than an individual, the Union Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said on Friday, adding that it was as pure as 24 karat gold.
It would not be an exaggeration to say that Prime Minister Modi is the only ruler after Mahatma Gandhi to have a deep understanding of Indian society and its psychology, which is based on his personal experience, Singh said, addressing the farewell session of a national conference organized by the Maharashtra-based think tank Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.
The theme of the session was “Delivering Democracy: Reviewing Two Decades of Narendra Modi” as Head of Government (as CM of Gujarat then Prime Minister).
His praise for Prime Minister Modi came two days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Modi Indias the most successful PM since independence.
Friends, I believe that Modi of should be seen more as an idea, a philosophy, than an individual. Because, in every century, some people are born with this innate force to transform society with their strong determination and firm ideas, Rajnath noted.
To understand a person like Modi, he added, it is important to understand his philosophy and the philosophical changes he made to the nation. It’s important to do an unbiased analysis of his work to understand it, he said.
Rajnath said people can make allegations against him, but they cannot question his integrity and intentions. I can say his integrity and intentions are as pure as 24 karat gold, he added.
According to the Minister of Defense, Modi overcame the crisis of credibility in Indian politics, which he described as the greatest challenge for politics and politicians in independent India.
Due to the difference between the actions and the words of politicians, people’s confidence in them gradually became less. Modi of accepted this credibility crisis as a challenge and held it. There isn’t a single thing he promised that he didn’t keep, he said.
India is now playing the agenda setting role, he added. Today India has positioned itself on the global high table, he said.
Singh also said that Modi values the national interest rather than the individual. Nobody wanted to side with industrialists and businessmen because it seemed to weaken the social commitment of the leader / government. But he accepted it as a challenge and extended his support to industrialists for the development of the country, he added.
When no CM, including me, imagined doing such events, he organized Vibrant Gujarat (the state’s big budget investment event). Over the past 7.5 years, India’s ranking has improved in terms of the ease of doing business.
Rajnath served as Uttar Pradesh CM between 2000 and 2002.
Agni-V test to not scare anyone
On the successful test Agni-V nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week, which arrived as India continues to clash with China, Singh said it should not scare anyone and only a powerful country is respected by a country strong. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), he added.
He also sought to distinguish between the former congressional-led administration’s approach to terrorism and Kashmir, and that of the Modi government. The first one, he said, used to take a soft approach and only talked about victim compensation and whether to play cricket matches with Pakistan.
Under the Modi government, he added, all that has changed as it is no longer about playing or not playing matches but only about action.
Making an indirect reference to India’s surgical strikes against terrorist camps, Singh said terrorism and peace talks cannot go hand in hand.
The backbone of terrorism has been broken in Jammu and Kashmir. Whenever necessary, action will be taken against terrorism, even across the border, he added.
(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)
Read also:A gesture from Modis showed that Rajnath Singhs 44 years in politics can turn ineffective in a day
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs free, fair, uninhibited, interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/politics/modis-integrity-intentions-as-pure-as-24-kt-gold-says-rajnath-compares-him-to-gandhi/758796/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos