Modi is an idea, his integrity and intentions are as pure as 24k gold, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be seen more as an idea and a philosophy, rather than an individual, the Union Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said on Friday, adding that it was as pure as 24 karat gold.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Prime Minister Modi is the only ruler after Mahatma Gandhi to have a deep understanding of Indian society and its psychology, which is based on his personal experience, Singh said, addressing the farewell session of a national conference organized by the Maharashtra-based think tank Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

The theme of the session was “Delivering Democracy: Reviewing Two Decades of Narendra Modi” as Head of Government (as CM of Gujarat then Prime Minister).

His praise for Prime Minister Modi came two days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Modi Indias the most successful PM since independence.

Friends, I believe that Modi of should be seen more as an idea, a philosophy, than an individual. Because, in every century, some people are born with this innate force to transform society with their strong determination and firm ideas, Rajnath noted.

To understand a person like Modi, he added, it is important to understand his philosophy and the philosophical changes he made to the nation. It’s important to do an unbiased analysis of his work to understand it, he said.

Rajnath said people can make allegations against him, but they cannot question his integrity and intentions. I can say his integrity and intentions are as pure as 24 karat gold, he added.

According to the Minister of Defense, Modi overcame the crisis of credibility in Indian politics, which he described as the greatest challenge for politics and politicians in independent India.

Due to the difference between the actions and the words of politicians, people’s confidence in them gradually became less. Modi of accepted this credibility crisis as a challenge and held it. There isn’t a single thing he promised that he didn’t keep, he said.

India is now playing the agenda setting role, he added. Today India has positioned itself on the global high table, he said.

Singh also said that Modi values ​​the national interest rather than the individual. Nobody wanted to side with industrialists and businessmen because it seemed to weaken the social commitment of the leader / government. But he accepted it as a challenge and extended his support to industrialists for the development of the country, he added.

When no CM, including me, imagined doing such events, he organized Vibrant Gujarat (the state’s big budget investment event). Over the past 7.5 years, India’s ranking has improved in terms of the ease of doing business.

Rajnath served as Uttar Pradesh CM between 2000 and 2002.

Agni-V test to not scare anyone

On the successful test Agni-V nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week, which arrived as India continues to clash with China, Singh said it should not scare anyone and only a powerful country is respected by a country strong. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), he added.

He also sought to distinguish between the former congressional-led administration’s approach to terrorism and Kashmir, and that of the Modi government. The first one, he said, used to take a soft approach and only talked about victim compensation and whether to play cricket matches with Pakistan.

Under the Modi government, he added, all that has changed as it is no longer about playing or not playing matches but only about action.

Making an indirect reference to India’s surgical strikes against terrorist camps, Singh said terrorism and peace talks cannot go hand in hand.

The backbone of terrorism has been broken in Jammu and Kashmir. Whenever necessary, action will be taken against terrorism, even across the border, he added.

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

