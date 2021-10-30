White House awaits Biden-Erdogan meeting in Glasgow: Official





ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Joe Biden plans to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow next week, the security adviser said Thursday (October 28th) National Jake Sullivan. “I expect he will meet the Turkish president in Glasgow,” he told reporters on board Biden’s plane to Rome for a previous G20 summit. “I don’t have a confirmation, but that’s the current expectation.” Biden and his national security team will also have the opportunity to catch up with European allies on the state of attempts to bring Iran back into negotiations over submitting its nuclear industry to international inspections, Sullivan said. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the international group managing the inspection agreement, under which Iran was to be rewarded with a possible lifting of economic sanctions. “We are all deeply concerned about this program,” Sullivan said. In Rome, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and the United States “will all sing the same song on this issue,” he said. Erdogan’s meeting, which Turkish media quoted Erdogan on Wednesday as “likely” to take place in Glasgow, may be less fluid for Biden. Turkey is currently seeking $ 1.4 billion in compensation after Washington kicked NATO ally out of its F-35 fighter program in retaliation for purchasing Russian missile defense system . The meeting would also follow a new diplomatic row that saw Erdogan threaten to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries for their support for a jailed Turkish civil society leader. Erdogan, who accused the envoys of interfering in Turkey’s affairs, canceled the threat after the embassies issued statements promising to stay out of Turkey’s internal affairs. Biden is attending a Group of 20 summit in Rome for the first time this weekend before heading to Glasgow for the UN climate conference COP26, which opens Sunday and ends November 12. ROCKY RELATIONSHIP Erdogan has had a difficult relationship with Biden, whom he last met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels in June. Turkey’s 2019 purchase of a Russian S-400 air defense system was an irritant to relations, prompting Washington to block Ankara’s plans to purchase around 100 US F-35 aircraft from new generation. Erdogan insisted on compensation, saying Washington could repay at least part of the $ 1.4 billion advance payment Turkey made for the F-35s through the delivery of F-16 fighter jets from old generation. The F-35 issue will be the most important topic of his meeting with Biden, Erdogan said, adding that he would have the opportunity to directly confirm whether Washington was ready to return the money through F-16 deliveries. . If so, he said, “we will have come to an agreement.” Any military sale would have to be approved by the US Congress, where anti-Turkish sentiment is strong due to Erdogan’s human rights record. On Wednesday, US and Turkish military officials held talks in Ankara over the liquidation of the canceled F-35 stealth program. The Pentagon said officials have met “to address remaining issues resulting from Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-35 program, which was finalized on September 23.”

