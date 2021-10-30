Conservatives give Ron DeSantis the Trump treatment





Ron DeSantis is the patron saint of a segment of the conservative establishment that has made peace with Donald Trump by pretending he doesn’t exist. DeSantis has followed his strategy of ignoring Trump’s lies and authoritarianism while cultivating his supporters with more refined attacks on their common enemies.

Ironically, however, DeSantis has gone far enough to the extreme that they are now forced to apply the same method to DeSantis that they used for Trump. They built an imaginary version of DeSantis, praising the Ron DeSantis they created and who shares all of the positive qualities of the real politician of the same name, without any of his glaring flaws.

A representative sample of this form of DeSantis worship can be found in Karol Markowiczs’ column in the New York Post (the Murdoch media empire being the epicenter of DeSantismania).

Markowicz’s thesis is that the fact that the COVID wave in Florida is diminishing right now proves DeSantis has always been right. Florida, she writes, is doing better in per capita cases and deaths from COVID than states that put in place universal warrants and locks for masks.

All of this is true at the moment. But it’s not true that Florida has had a low rate of COVID cases throughout the pandemic. Overall, Florida’s per capita death rate from COVID ranks seventh among all states. This is a crude number that does not take into account factors such as age. But finer analysis does not necessarily paint a more flattering picture. Florida had the highest per capita death rate among seniors of any state during the COVID outbreak:

Florida did a poor job of protecting vulnerable seniors during the delta surge. It has the highest per capita death rate among adults over 65.

The state is so aberrant that one has to question the quality of their vaccination statistics. Https://t.co/hyV3qt2IDn pic.twitter.com/pXW1pGUkNc

– Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 5, 2021

Rather than acknowledge any of these embarrassing facts, Markowicz is simply claiming that the current situation after the virus burned the state down represents Florida’s entire pandemic experience. Florida has the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country, she writes, they did so without a vaccine warrant, no school mask warrant, and no business restrictions. Life just went on.

Well, yes, life went on. Except for the thousands of Floridians who have died. Life definitely didn’t go on for them. But it’s true that people who haven’t died are still alive.

Even more surprisingly, the Markowicz column does not recognize DeSantiss for months, which intensifies the promotion of vaccine skepticism. The DeSantiss campaign has included threatening fines on cruise ships that require proof of vaccination from their passengers and cities that require their employees to be vaccinated, showing up at rallies with anti-vaxx nuts and appoint Joseph Ladapo, vaccine skeptic, as its general surgeon.

The familiar method of DeSantiss advocates is to ignore his promotion of vaccine skepticism and treat him like a jab champion. At the time of Florida’s peak, says Markowicz, the state had an above-average vaccination rate compared to the rest of the country.

It’s a well-worn talking point, but it relies on almost certainly inaccurate data. Many counties in Florida report vaccination rates well above 100 percent of their population, likely an artifact of foreigners receiving injections in Florida (a widely reported phenomenon). It would be difficult to explain why the elderly population of Florida died at such a high rate. if its native population were also vaccinated at a high rate.

The DeSantis imagination does not come close to vaccine skeptics, but rather surpasses the liberals. With her new surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, DeSantis makes decisions based on data rather than impulsive decisions made out of misplaced fear, she exclaims.

DeSantis and Ladapo recently appeared at a rally where Ladapo attacked the vaccine as unsafe and untested, urging its public to ignore the findings of scientists and public health officials suggesting the vaccine is safe and to stay away from it. stick to their intuition and sensitivity.

Sticking to your gut feeling is the opposite of data-driven decisions. The whole scientific method is based on the following evidence rather than intuition. People used to have leeches when they felt sick because it seemed intuitive that their blood contained bad things and that they needed to have the bad blood removed. But the evidence has shown that it didn’t work.

DeSantiss’ courtship with the anti-vaccine movement embarrasses many of his fans. But rather than pressure him to stop his dangerous madness, they build a fake version and pretend it’s the real thing. DeSantis’ popularity with the Republican elite is a case study in a party that has given up on solving its crazy problem and is instead determined to cover it up.

Get the latest Jonathan Chait news delivered to your inbox.

Analysis and commentary on political news by New York columnist Jonathan Chait.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/10/conservatives-are-giving-ron-desantis-the-trump-treatment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos