Trump steps up efforts to call for dismissal of Pulitzers from WaPost, NYT





Three years after the Washington Post and The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prizes for their investigative work on the Trump campaign, it still stings the former president.

Former President Trump Donald Trump’s former lawmakers signed a brief on Friday countering Trump’s claims of executive privilege in the Jan.6 inquiry. Fox poll shows Youngkin leads McAuliffe by 8 points among likely voters. of the two newspapers about their investigations into his 2016 campaign and Russian election interference.

Those Pulitzer Prizes for totally incorrect reporting have become worthless and meaningless, Trump said in a statement issued Friday through his Save America PAC.

Trump claimed the Pulitzer Prize board was too embarrassed to respond to a letter to acting administrator Bud Kliment earlier this month urging the board to remove Pulitzers from the media.

In the letter dated October 3, he claimed that the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting awarded to the two newspapers was based on false information about a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

“Pulitzer’s board of directors has an ongoing process to review questions about past awards, under whose guidelines complaints are reviewed by an appointed committee,” Pulitzer Prizes told The Hill in a statement interviewed at this subject.

Both newspapers received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for their reporting, which examined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, particularly in Trump’s presidential campaign at the time, in addition to his transition team. and his time in the White House.

The stories detailed a series of disclosures, including a meeting between a Russian official and Trump campaign officials at Trump Tower in which the Russian official vowed to provide the campaign with documents damaging to the Democratic candidate in then President Hillary Clinton, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton. Driving McAuliffe’s panic to Virginia Trump to attend World Series Game 4 at Atlanta Pavlich: Democrats’ militarization of the DOJ is back MORE.

He also alleged that before Trump officially started as president, talks had taken place between Russia and former national security adviser Michael Flynn over sanctions.

Trump has repeatedly lambasted the report and previously called for the award for both newspapers to be revoked in 2019 after then Attorney General William BarrBill BarrWSJ issued a letter from Trump continuing to allege electoral fraud at PA Meadows is hiring a former Deputy AG to represent him in January. Inquiry 6: Report Why it’s time for Tories to accept 2020 election results and move forward MORE released a summary from former special adviser Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Mueller Senate Democrats urge Garland not to fight court order to release Trump’s obstruction note Why a special advocate is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo, or Jones as AG Barr hires a lawyer to investigate the origins of the investigation Russia as special counsel on MORE’s findings in the Russia investigation.

“No report in our Pulitzer Prize-winning body of work has been disputed,” New York Times spokesperson Eileen Murphy said in 2019.

“In fact, what we know from the Mueller report of the attorney general’s summary confirms our coverage. Russia actively worked to overthrow the US election in 2016 and there have been numerous instances where transitional and Trump administration have been in contact with Russia, ”she continued.

This story was updated at 1:10 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/media/579110-trump-doubles-down-on-calling-for-pulitzer-award-to-be-revoked-from-wapost-nyt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos