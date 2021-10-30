Boris Johnson laughs at calls for people to cut back on meat ahead of Cop26

Boris Johnson mocked calls from his chief scientist asking people to cut down on meat to save the environment – joking that he usually cut back on food.

The Prime Minister, who struggled with his weight, made the joke when asked about Sir Patrick Vallance, saying he chose to eat less meat.

Mr Johnson admitted he had experienced a long ‘road to Damascus’ on the importance of tackling climate change.

Boris Johnson laughed at calls from his chief scientist for people to cut down on meat to save the environment – joking that he cut back on food in general – en route to the G20 summit in Rome and ahead of the summit on the Cop26 climate next month

He said he was influenced by an initial expert briefing when he entered Downing Street.

Speaking to reporters on their way to the G20 summit in Rome, he said: “I had them run through everything, and if you look at the almost vertical bend upwards in the temperature graph, anthropogenic climate change, it is very difficult to dispute.

“It was a very important moment for me.”

But when pushed if he was following Sir Patrick’s lead in eating less meat in order to limit his carbon footprint, Mr Johnson laughed and referred to his health boost.

“I eat a little less of everything, which can be an environmentally friendly thing to do,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s comments came after Vallance told BBC Breakfast on Friday that his key message to world leaders at Cop26 “is that 1.5 C is both important and achievable, but it requires urgent action – action based on scientific evidence and data “.

“We need international collaboration in science to ensure that scientific innovation around the world is accessible globally, and we need to strengthen research and development capacities in countries that have it. need to find the solution. “

When asked what a good Cop26 result would look like, he said there was “a need to engage in active plans” and “a lot has to happen this decade”.

He said there was also a need to make a big investment in technology and “make the green choice an easy choice” for individuals, adding that he commutes to work by bicycle, has reduced his meat consumption and flew less.

Asked about the budgetary incentive to encourage flights around the UK and if that sent the wrong message, Sir Patrick said his scientific advice was that “all of us, taking action to reduce thefts would be a good thing” and that it is necessary to obtain a sustainable flight mode.

Earlier this year, sources revealed that Johnson’s weight loss campaign was so successful that he had to equip himself with a new wardrobe after ditching a suit size.

They claimed he even threw away his old clothes to motivate himself not to gain weight.

In March, it was reported that Mr Johnson – who weighed 16 pounds when he caught Covid last year – had lost nearly two stones with a combination of diet and exercise.

His wife, Carrie Symonds, “also plays a big part” in how careful he is about his diet. Mr Johnson rarely drinks alcohol, has cut out “late-night cheese,” eats less chocolate and runs regularly, the sources said at The Time.

Johnson’s comments on Friday preceded next month’s Cop26 summit, which will see world leaders descend on Glasgow for critical climate talks.

Speaking earlier on Friday, the prime minister compared climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire tonight, warning that society could return to the Dark Ages at “terrifying” speed.

The Prime Minister gave an apocalyptic vision of the future by arriving at the G20 in the Italian capital, where he will desperately try to build momentum ahead of the COP26 summit next week.

Mr Johnson issued an extraordinary warning that generations to come could slide into illiteracy – and even suggested that cows could get smaller.

He argued that after the collapse of Rome, civilization even lost the ability to draw correctly – claiming that “our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren” could face shortages of food and d ‘water.

The PM has reportedly become much more environmentally conscious since meeting his wife Carrie Johnson (pictured)

The comments came amid fears the Glasgow rally could turn into a wet firecracker.

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has confirmed that he will not attend the event in person, although he will deliver a speech via video link.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also avoiding the summit with Brazilian Jair Bolsanaro.

Speaking to reporters on their way to the G20, Mr Johnson said: “Humanity as a whole at halftime is down about 5-1.

“We have a long way to go, but we can do it.

“We have the ability to equalize, to save the position, to come back, but it will take a lot of effort.”

In a long description of the tragedy of the Roman Empire, Mr Johnson said that “things can go back as well as move forward”.

“Unless we do a good job of tackling climate change, we could see our civilization, our world, also recede and we could entrust future generations to a life that is much less pleasant than ours.”

COP26 begins Sunday in Glasgow and will seek to build on agreements reached at the Paris climate summit in 2015, where countries agreed to try to keep global heating below 1.5 ° C.

Prime Minister’s comments come at a time when some have argued that the absence of Chinese and Russian prime ministers will make COP26 a wet squid

He continued: “We could condemn our children, our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren to a life in which there are not only huge population movements and huge migrations, but also food shortages. , water shortages, conflicts caused by climate change and there is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality that we have to face.

Mr Johnson said that after the Roman civilization mankind became “much less literate”.

“Look at the evidence of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire if you doubt what I’m saying, when Rome fell humanity became much less literate overall, people lost the ability to read and to write, they lost the ability to draw correctly, they lost the ability to build in the manner of the Romans.

He said: “Things can go backwards and they can go backwards at a truly terrifying speed.”

COP26 kicks off on Sunday at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow and will host 30,000 delegates, 10,000 police officers and up to 200,000 protesters for the 13-day conference.