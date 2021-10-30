Thousands of Islamists travel to Pakistani capital to protest





ISLAMABAD

Thousands of protesters from a banned Islamist group traveled to the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday in an attempt to free their prison chief and force the government to expel the French ambassador.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Rizvi has been in detention since April when the group’s protests turned violent. The TLP began demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador after the French government expressed support for a publication in French newspapers of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that many Muslims found deeply insulting.

The banned group started its protest in Lahore last week, but decided to march to the capital when negotiations with the government were blocked.

Four policemen killed

At a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said four police officers were killed and 80 injured in clashes with protesters.

Six to eight of them are in critical condition, Rasheed said.

The TLP said several of its members were also killed or injured.

On Friday, the country’s National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and in the presence of senior Pakistani military officials, decided to maintain order at all costs.

The TLP has crossed the red line and exhausted the patience of states. … The law will run its course for each of them and terrorists will be treated like ruthless terrorists, tweeted Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s national security adviser.

The government has deployed rangers, a paramilitary force, to assist police in Punjab province. Together, they erected multiple roadblocks and dug trenches in some places to prevent the group from marching on the capital.

A large banner placed along the road warned protesters that rangers were allowed to shoot anyone breaking the law and advised people to return home.

We cannot let them come to Islamabad. We will try not to use force, but if we must, we will, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on local Geo TV.

No report

The Pakistani Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ordered all TV and radio stations not to report on the protesters.

The government has also suspended mobile phone service in areas crossed by protesters. Security officials have warned people not to share the group’s posts on social media.

In a WhatsApp audio message obtained by VOA, a senior police official is heard warning people to quit or dissolve any WhatsApp groups sharing TLP members’ posts.

Khan and his party have also been criticized for supporting the TLP in the past against Khan’s political rival, Nawaz Sharif.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/thousands-of-islamists-travel-toward-pakistani-capital-for-protest/6291263.html

