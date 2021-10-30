Opinion: Trump’s Wall Street Journal letter to editor has lessons, but few facts, for all of us





As the editor of reader outreach, it’s not uncommon for me to get an email asking why the newspaper would send a letter to the editor in print or online that seems to stray so far beyond accepted standards that a reasonable person could argue that the points raised were misleading.

Of course, they rarely frame the question so diplomatically. Usually they ask something like How can you print such lies? or say that this writer should never be allowed to comment again.

As I have previously shared in this space, the opinion section of the San Diego Union-Tribune aims to post comments and letters to the editor that are relevant, civil, and accurate, and we strive to meet this standard. We also make corrections if for some reason we are wrong and something incorrect happens.

But there is a gray area between absolute truth and absolute falsehood where sometimes conversations about a hot topic are too important to simply stop ongoing scrutiny. The line between fact and opinion can be blurred, and letters often follow this line.

And then some letters clearly cross it. This was the case this week when the Wall Street Journal published a lengthy letter from a certain Donald J. Trump of Palm Beach, Florida, presenting the oft-repeated and equally refuted accusations that the 2020 election was rigged, especially in Pennsylvania. The Journal is criticized in its own ranks and on social media by journalists and news consumers for allowing Trump to make such claims without any safeguards so that readers can assess their veracity or lack thereof. which would include an editor’s note highlighting outright lies or links to controversial outlet media coverage.

One of the Journal’s reporters told Brian Stelter on CNN: I think it’s very disappointing that our opinion section continues to publish misinformation that our news team is trying to debunk. They should hold themselves to the same standards as us!

A day after the publication of The Trumps Screed, the Wall Street Journal editorial board defended its decision to do so in an op-ed titled The Facts on Trumps fraud letter. He wrote: We trust our readers to form their own opinions on his statement. And we think of his news when a former president who could run in 2024 wrote down what he did, even if (or maybe especially if) his demands are bananas.

It’s a bit late, considering how slippery bananas can be. But giving the Journal the benefit of the doubt, one could argue that allowing such a comment from a prominent figure on a widely debated topic, in this case The Big Lie, falls into the relevant Union-Tribunes category. . Given the number of letters we receive here on this topic, I guess the Journal is buried in similar correspondence and saw the publication of this article as a way to raise the topic of discussion, and therefore to address it broadly. day so that all can see it.

Similar things are also seen on the corporate news side. When CNN or other news outlets highlight a number of campaigns or causes and allow them to disseminate false information that may or may not be challenged in real time, some cry foul.

But in an age where readers and viewers can be reached by any medium of communication, from email and websites to social media and competing media with a recognized bias, could it be arrogant, and therefore reckless, for credible media to ban certain journalists for fear that they promulgate untruths? Wouldn’t news consumers be better served by spreading grievances, so to speak, so that journalists they know and trust can discuss, debate and debunk such claims in a transparent manner?

It is with such difficult questions in mind that we return to the aforementioned gray area between fact and fiction.

There are certain topics that we don’t think require ongoing debate, no matter how witty or concise the letters we receive may be. To be clear, the moon landings have happened, vaccines save lives, climate change is real, racism is bogus and Joe Biden has been elected president. To be clearer, we would not have published Trump’s letter as it was written.

But there are other topics where much discussion continues despite the fact that many of us consider these topics closed. And it is in these areas that a writer can wander along the fuzzy line to warrant continued discussion on this topic for the benefit of those who stand firmly on either side. If we don’t all agree, maybe this matter is not really settled.

The readers and editors of the Union-Tribune are your friends, neighbors and family members. Their children play with your children. They shop in the same stores, eat in the same restaurants, attend the same sporting and cultural events. And they vote in the same elections.

Every now and then one of them will write a letter that you absolutely disagree with. When that happens, we also invite you to write us a letter and see if, together, we can get one step closer to consensus.

