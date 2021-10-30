Prohibited dress protest: Prime Minister Imran likely to address the nation today – Pakistan





Posted on October 30, 2021 6:37 AM

During the NSC meeting, Prime Minister Imran said that a state ordinance would be established at all costs.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely address the nation today (Saturday) following ongoing protests over banned attire, Dunya News reported.

The Prime Minister will address the nation after meeting with ulemas where he will brief religious scholars on the current situation in the country.

It is relevant to mention here that speaking to the media, Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan would put the nation in confidence on this matter. “His address would be the declaration of the whole government,” he said.

He said it was not necessary to talk about everything in the media and that WhatsApp works from India, the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa, adding that talks are also in progress. course with Saad Rizvi.

The minister said talks with the banned organization have so far remained inconclusive, but it is possible that more talks will be today. He said the government believed in the peaceful defusing of the situation.

Rashid said the Rangers were given powers under the anti-terrorism law to assist the civilian administration in Punjab. He said the Rangers will report to the government of the Punjab.

On the other hand, during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, Imran Khan said that the state’s mandate will be secured at all costs.

He said no illegal requests from the illegal organization will be accepted, adding that no compromises will be made with those who have martyred police personnel.

The NSC meeting was attended by the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Navy Chief of Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and the Chief of State -Air Major, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Director General of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and a few key ministers.

