Boris Johnson warns society could fall at ‘terrifying speed’ if climate crisis is not resolved

The Prime Minister said humanity as a whole is down about 5-1 at halftime and could fall like the Roman Empire as it prepares to take on world leaders at the G20 in Rome and at COP26.

Boris Johnson has warned tonight that society could fall like the Roman Empire with extraordinary speed if the climate change crisis is not resolved.

The PM said humanity as a whole was down around 5-1 at halftime as he prepared to face world leaders at the G20 in Rome and COP26.

And he revealed that he called on Chinese President Xi to go further in his goals during a lengthy phone call.

Mr Johnson also admitted he was on the road to Damascus after his past skepticism about climate change – and spoke of when he changed his mind, only after entering government.

Speaking to reporters on a flight to the G20 in Rome, the Prime Minister said the Roman relics are a fantastic reminder, one more memory, for us today of a very, very important fact which is sometimes challenged by what they call a weak view of history.

And when things start to go wrong, they can go wrong with extraordinary speed.

And you saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire and I’m afraid to say that’s true today, that unless we can do a good job of tackling climate change, we could also see our civilization, our world, recede.

And we could devote future generations to a much less pleasant life than ours.

We could condemn our children, our grandchildren, our great grandchildren to a life where there are not only huge population movements, huge migrations, but also food shortages, food shortages. water, conflict, caused by climate change.

There is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality we have to face.

He added: I would say humanity as a whole is around 5-1 at halftime.

We have a long way to go, but we can do it. We have the option of coming back, but it will take a lot of effort.

Mr Johnson will demand concrete action on coal, cars, cash and trees from leaders of the world’s richest nations, including US President Joe Biden, this weekend as part of a preparation for the Monday COP26 summit in Glasgow.

But rich countries have already failed in the COP’s pledge to give the poorest countries $ 100 billion a year by 2020, with suggestions that it won’t be achieved until 2023.

And they could soon fail in their attempt to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius alive – limiting global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. A UN report suggests it will reach 2.7 ° C by 2100.

To meet the 1.5 ° C target, the world must reduce 28 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030 and implement new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

But China submitted new NDCs on Thursday that did not increase its existing targets – a move deemed disappointing by experts.













Boris Johnson had an intensive call with President Xi today.

No10 said the prime minister urged countries to step up their climate change ambition at COP26 and take concrete action to reduce emissions.

Mr Johnson said he pushed President Xi to go further.

He told reporters: I had a good, long conversation with President Xi today and reiterated my thanks to him for what China has already said about overseas coal, which is good. .

And then I made a few other points – first on when the peak was, and when they’re going to get there

They said before 2030, so I pushed that a little bit – 25 would be better than 2030.

But I wouldn’t say he’s committed to it.

He said: I had them run through it all, and if you look at the almost vertical bend up in the temperature graph, anthropogenic climate change, it’s very hard to argue with. It was a very important moment for me.

When asked if he ate less meat to limit his environmental footprint, Mr Johnson replied: I eat a little less of everything, which can be a green thing to do.

Speaking about the Roman Empire, he added: My point is that things can go backwards and they can go backwards at a really terrifying rate, so we have to do it right.

But I think the difference between now and the 5th century AD is that we have the technology, the only interesting thing about the Roman Empire, they didn’t develop high technology like we have today. hui. In fact, they have made very little technological advancement over a long period of time.

“As it is different from humanity today – were making incredible advancements in our technology, very, very quick solutions were being offered to tackle climate change.

And you see in the promises made by countries around the world to go beyond coal, to install electric vehicles, to use new clean green energy to tackle the problems of climate change.