Iranian, Pakistani military officials discuss expanding ties

Pakistan’s Naval Training Department Chief Abdul Basit Butt and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Deputy Chief of Staff Gholamreza Noshadi expressed their country’s willingness to strengthen military cooperation.

In a meeting with the Pakistani military delegation visiting Tehran on October 27, Noshadi highlighted the role and impact of educational diplomacy on defense and foreign policy and announced that the IRGCs stand ready to develop and increase the level of relations and interactions between the armies of the two countries.

The Pakistani delegation led by Rear Admiral Butt visited an exhibit showcasing the equipment of the IRGC aerospace force. Following the visit, Butt said the IRGC’s success in developing new equipment under sanctions had “stunned” him.

Earlier, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri said his country would soon hold a joint naval exercise with Pakistan. Baqeri made a statement on October 16 following his four-day diplomatic visit to Pakistan accompanied by a high-ranking military delegation.

“Good agreements were made during this trip, including that in the future we will organize joint naval exercises both in Pakistani waters and in waters south of Iran,” the commander said. , according to a statement. report by IRNA.

Baqeri added that Iranian pilots were being trained in Pakistan with Pakistani forces trained in Iran. Pakistani ships were also present in joint China-Iran-Russia naval exercises, he said.

During the visit, the two sides also agreed to share information on the manufacture of tanks and planes. In addition to border cooperation, Baqeri said Iran and Pakistan have established a mechanism to improve intelligence sharing and counterterrorism efforts on both sides of the border.

Referring to Iran’s recent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Bagheri said the country’s membership would help strengthen ties with Pakistan and other regional members.

In a meeting with Baqeri on October 13, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underline his country’s commitments in expanding relations with Tehran, in particular in the areas of border issues and economic, military and security affairs.

During the trip, Baqeri also met his Pakistani counterpart, Nadeem Raza. The two senior military officials discussed ways for the two countries to increase cooperation in defense, security and the fight against terrorism areas.