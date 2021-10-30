President Joko Widodo hopes journalists practice wise journalism





INDOBALINEWS – President Joko Widodo hopes that journalists can practice wise journalism, so that they can convey information accurately. Journalism is not just about the facts, but also considers impact. Not only good journalism, but wise journalism as well, President Joko Widodo said via video conference connection at the VI Congress of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI) which was broadcast on the Youtube channel of the IJTI on Friday October 29, 2021. President Joko Widodo also thanked television journalists who have helped the government deal with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years. Also read: Head of DPD RI LaNyalla: King and Sultan must be involved in the nation’s development By conveying precise information, by giving appreciation and encouragement, but also constructive criticism. During the pandemic we are more and more aware of the importance of information, the public is inundated with various information related to the pandemic, the infodemic arrives quickly and has massive reach, but the impact does not is no less devastating than the pandemic itself, the president added. President Joko Widodo said that amid the flood of information, the role of journalists is increasingly important. Be a torch of darkness, keep the situation clear, spark optimism and hope in society, the president said. President Joko Widodo said the press must be able to adapt quickly, be nimble to catch up, learn new skills quickly and be innovative to cope with the era of technological upheaval. Also Read: Adik Gus Dur Mentions Bakti Nuswantara’s Statement To Control Pancasila

