NSC decides not to tolerate “any further violation of the law” by TLP – Pakistan





The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday decided not to tolerate “any further violation of the law” by outlaw Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TLP) who continued his long march to Islamabad despite government warnings.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office after the 35th meeting of the CNS, civilian and military leaders have been briefed on the country’s internal security situation and the ongoing unrest by the outlawed group.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the meeting, told participants that “no group or entity will be allowed to disrupt public opinion or use violence to put pressure on the government.”

Members of the Federal Cabinet, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, the three service chiefs, and the directors general of Inter-Service Intelligence , Intelligence Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, and senior civilian and military officials attended the meeting.

According to the statement, meeting participants said state restraint should not be seen as “a sign of weakness.”

Stressing that “the government has recognized the right of all Pakistanis to demonstrate peacefully, committee members were unanimous in saying that the TLP deliberately employs violence against public property, state officials and ordinary citizens to create instability in the country and that this should not be tolerated, “the statement said.

The NSC ruled that “all state organs were ready to act according to the law to protect the life and property of citizens,” and noted that no previous government or prime minister had taken such a stand. categorical on the question of Namoos-i. -Risalat and Islamophobia.

“Under the current government, Pakistan has succeeded in bringing these issues to the forefront of international diplomatic discourse at the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union, among others,” observed the NSC, adding that one of the key objectives of the constitution the recently established Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority was to “intellectually counter international propaganda against Islam and the holiness of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him)”.

Participants criticized “the TLP’s abuse of religion and the Namoos-i-Risalat issue for political gain,” saying the decision “deceived the common man” and created internal discord within the company, according to the statement.

“TLP violence ended up favoring the agenda of sectarian elements and external enemies of the state,” the statement said, adding that “no such violent agitation has taken place in any other Muslim country.” despite over 1.5 million Muslims around the world having immense consideration and respect for Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The committee also recalled that the TLP had adopted the “violent street unrest ploy on numerous occasions since 2017 and made unrealistic demands every time, only as a tool to gain political strength”.

In the process, TLP’s actions have caused public unrest, serious economic losses for the country, in addition to boosting morale of other terrorist groups seeking to challenge state orders, participants regretted.

“The committee unanimously decided to protect its sovereignty from all internal and external threats and not to allow [the] TLP to challenge the state order in any way. Participants endorsed the government’s decision to negotiate with the group only within the limits of the law, without offering leniency for crimes committed by TLP agents, “the statement said.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that all necessary measures and actions to uphold the law and protect the interests of the state and the public must be taken.

The meeting also praised the police for showing “professionalism and restraint, despite being directly targeted and suffering casualties,” the statement said. He added that at least four police officers were martyred in clashes with the banned group and more than 400 were injured.

“Prime Minister Imran and members of the committee expressed their condolences for the deaths of police officers and pledged to compensate and take care of their families,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Imran also praised the outstanding performance of law enforcement agencies and assured participants that the government will strongly support those responsible as they act to uphold the law and protect the public, the government concluded. communicated.

Ongoing talks between the government and Saad Rizvi: Cheikh Rashid

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said negotiations were underway between the government and detained TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi over the end of the banned group’s march to Islamabad.

Informing the media after the NSC meeting, Ahmed said the government wanted to resolve “amicably” the issue of the protest march, which disrupted life in several towns in the Punjab for two weeks.

The minister announced that Prime Minister Imran would address the nation on Saturday about the current security situation, saying that “he will present the whole situation to the nation and that his speech will explain the government’s narrative.”

He said four police officers were martyred in clashes with TLP workers, while more than 80 were injured, eight of them seriously.

“We maintain our position and expect them (TLP) to deliver on their commitment to open the GT route.”

Ahmed said Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri was also scheduled to speak to the TLP leadership again.

Referring to one of the TLP’s demands, the minister said the government had taken the issue of the expulsion of the French ambassador to parliament, adding that the opposition would not vote in favor of such. decision.

He noted that TLP protesters were heading to Islamabad for the seventh time. “People are facing difficulties, the protesters should reconsider their position,” he said.

Interior Minister Ahmed on Thursday called on the TLP to keep promises it made with the government, warning that “things would no longer be in my hands” if the group did not do so.

Speaking on Geo News’ “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath” program, the minister said he had spoken on several occasions to the TLP leadership, including its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, in recent days and qu ‘he would speak to them again on Friday (today) and Saturday. “However, the talks would only take place after [the TLP] is coming back, ”he added.

“Won’t put up with this joke for long”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also berated the TLP, saying the government “will not put up with this joke for long” and urged the protesters to end their long march.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said there was “no debate” about the purpose of prophecy in Pakistan and that using it as an excuse to create a “divisive environment” was a “uncivil act”.

He also criticized religious scholars for not openly condemning the TLP.

The minister added that the government only wanted the TLP to end the protest and, although organizing peaceful protests was their right, the group could not force the government to accept their demands by resorting to violence.

Chaudhry said the government was ready to talk to anyone, but within the framework of the law.

He said Prime Minister Imran had taken unprecedented and exemplary action against Islamophobia and for the sanctity of prophecy. “But the TLP takes a crowd out into the streets [cannot be tolerated]. “

The minister also commended the police and law enforcement agencies for their service to the country, saying they had the full support of the national leaders.

Referring to the NSC meeting held earlier today, Chaudhry said civilian and military leaders were on the same page on the TLP issue.

“Such unrest is a conspiracy against Islam and the aim is to divide people under the guise of religion.”

The minister said the banned group’s social media accounts had been monitored in the past and it was revealed that they received support from India. He said the government will monitor TLP’s social media accounts and keep the media informed of developments.

Chaudhry said the government did not want bloodshed on the streets and wanted to resolve issues peacefully.

“But this should not be seen as our weakness. We are prepared for all eventualities and all sacrifices. […] and are ready to go all the way, if necessary. “

He stressed that the issue should be resolved through negotiations as soon as possible as the country’s economy has suffered. “It cannot last long and their leaders should cancel the protest as soon as possible,” he concluded.

