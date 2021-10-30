GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump, will not seek re-election





WASHINGTON Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican lawmaker who has openly criticized former President Donald Trump, announced on Friday that he would not seek re-election next year.

The 43-year-old Illinois representative announced his decision to step down from Congress in a five-minute video posted to social media.

But let me be clear, he said. My passion for this country has only grown. My desire to make a difference is greater than it has ever been. My disappointment with leaders who don’t lead is huge. The battlefield must be larger, and the truth must reach the American people across the country.

The Illinois Republican was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the riot and the second in that group to announce his retirement from Congress after Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio.

Kinzinger, a veteran of the Iraq war and the war in Afghanistan, has served in Congress since 2011. He often dissociates himself from the rest of his party on matters relating to Trump.

Kinzinger condemned the former president and the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, which he blamed on Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him. Kinzinger worked on the select committee to investigate the riot with Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., The only two Republican members appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., To the panel.

When the Republican House Conference ousted Cheney as president, Kinzinger stood up for her. He also criticized parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., For supporting Trump.

While Kinzinger was a vocal opponent of Trump and his style of government, the GOP congressman voted along party lines and on most issues supported by the former president, according to FiveThirtyEight analysis.

The Kinzinger District is expected to be slashed in the current redistribution process in Illinois. The state is losing a seat and the Democrats are looking to use the opportunity to redesign it to their advantage. Kinzinger would likely have faced fellow Republican Darin LaHood in the newly redesigned 16th Arrondissement.

The congressman said in his video that he is not necessarily leaving the political arena, saying: This is not the end of my political future but the beginning. He did not say if he planned to run for office for another position.

Garrett Haake contributed.

