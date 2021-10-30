Turkish turmoil over Pakistan’s terrorist policy: the Tribune India





Gp Capt Murli Menon (Retd)

Defense Analyst

During my consular tenure in Ankara (Turkey) from 2008 to 2011, one of the recognized achievements of the mission’s diplomats (support staff included, of course) was the favorable reinforcement of the host country’s centuries-old attachment to India, compared to the facts in favor of our “twin at birth” Pakistan. It took a long time to convince then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan (now President) and his henchmen that this was undivided India hence substantial gold jewelry and other donations came to Turkey during the Khilafat (also called Caliphate) movement, and not from Pakistan, as there was no Pakistan during the movement!

I had replaced the late Ambassador Ramindar Jassal at an official dinner with Erdogan and had experienced the new bonhomie. This goodwill has supposedly run out over the past decade, as Erdogan’s neo-Ottoman Islamist tendencies once again pushed him towards his Pakistani brethren.

India’s decades-long rivalry and competition with Pakistan has tended to dictate its Afghan policy, no doubt. But now the advent of Taliban-II has raised real concerns for its policymakers – if we could expect an increase in Pak-sponsored terrorism. As the only designated major defense partner of the United States, India’s concerns in this regard have surely been conveyed to it, as also earlier this month at the Defense Policy Group meeting between the two countries.

Clearly, the Americans face a dilemma in how to manage Pakistan, primarily for reasons of continued access to its airspace for critical air operations that would be required over Afghanistan if they were to occur. impose in an anti-terrorist manner. Thus, Uncle Sam will be sure to surf to adapt his counterterrorism priorities with partners such as India while ensuring that Pakistan is held in suspense for airspace considerations.

Meanwhile, India’s diplomatic clout has been amply demonstrated by Pakistan’s recent retention on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list. However, Pakistan has other concerns on this matter. His buddy Turkey – Erdogan and Imran have come to terms as bed-mates in Sunni politics – has also been given the questionable membership of the FATF gray list for the first time, thanks to recent measures ” inadequate ”by Erdogan in the fight against terrorism. elements in Syria and elsewhere.

This has now led the Turkish strongman to make amends, literally begging US President Biden to reconsider the sanctions due to the provisions of the Russian S-400 / CAATSA deal and its consequent exclusion from the F-35 joint venture with the West (now hoping for their money back, while crafty Americans may choose to give them F-16s instead).

The FATF decision is sure to hit Turkey hard and it has shown its concern by slacking off comments from Kashmir, as the Pakistanis saw it (perhaps to appease India, now considered one of the favorites of the United States). He chose to compare Kashmir to the problems of the Uyghurs and Rohingyas who plague the Muslim Ummah, to the chagrin of Pakistan which sees Kashmir as an existential problem. Especially since Erdogan had chosen to evoke Kashmir during the last three speeches of the United Nations General Assembly. When Erdogan did not tolerate the recent death of Kashmiri “freedom fighter” Syed Ali Shah Geelani, it was seen by his Pakistani guards as a clear snub.

In addition, the feuds between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Bajwa over the ISI leader have significantly rocked the boat politically, for Imran himself in terms of not having a leader of the ISI. ‘Flexible ISI in place to orchestrate his re-election as well as Pakistan’s international stature (or whatever) in terms of a police state shenanigans without any pretense of democratic standards or media freedom.

Pakistan’s other more serious situation, of course, is due to its economic difficulties. To add to its woes of suspension of loans from Asian Development Bank and World Bank programs (loan disbursements from these agencies may continue, but at an abominably low rate given the country’s inability to execute projects), a double whammy was inflicted by the unrest in Afghanistan, fueling a large influx of refugees into that country. Unbridled crime and terrorist-related activities further compound the challenges of governance.

Members of the supposedly banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are reportedly re-entering the country incognito from shelters in the Afghan provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, posing a direct threat to Indian interests in J&K . How to handle the TTP is another bone of contention between the all-powerful Pakistani army and the civilian dispensation of Imran which seeks to make peace with this terrorist group responsible for the deaths of several citizens.

Given this situation, it is just as well that India has chosen to coordinate intelligence gathering and counterterrorism operations with the United States. The Indian armed forces would be tasked with keeping the LoC silent, as recent successes in counterterrorism operations have boosted morale.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan would move from one political mess to another, until the military believes he has outlived his usefulness. But the real concern is the expected rise in cross-border terror, as often happens in such situations in the “Land of the Pure”.

Turkey, as a Sunni Islamist NATO entity, was supposed to play a role in acquiescing to Pakistan’s policy of resorting to terrorism as well as defense cooperation with that country, but this This fear could be somewhat alleviated due to the FATF’s restrictions on its government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/turkish-twist-to-pakistans-terror-policy-331725 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos