Jokowi attends session on global economy and health on first day of G20 summit





Rome, Gatra.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) traveled to Rome, Italy on Saturday 10/30/2021 to follow the agenda of the G20 Summit (Summit). On the agenda, Jokowi is expected to attend a session on the global economy and health. “The President of the Republic of Indonesia will carry out a very intense activity, in particular by attending a session on globalization global economy and health“, declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu), Retno Marsudi, during her statement at the Hotel Splendide Royal in Rome, last Friday. In addition, President Jokowi will also attend side event on support for small and medium-sized enterprises and women-owned enterprises and specific intervention was requested. Previously, President Jokowi said that this invitation showed global recognition of the Indonesian government’s policy to side with MSMEs and the role of women in the MSME sector. “Then the president will also attend a cultural event and a dinner hosted by the Italian prime minister,” Retno added.

In addition to attending the G20 summit, the president will also hold bilateral meetings with at least six leaders, including from Australia, France, India, Turkey, Italy and the World Bank. The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that the bilateral agenda was still very dynamic and could evolve according to the schedules of the leaders. “There may still be changes at the bilateral meeting as there are still requests and we are currently trying to match the timeline, both the president’s timeline and the timeline of other leaders,” Retno explained. Meanwhile, at the ministerial level, Retno held three bilateral meetings on Friday, namely with the Mexican foreign minister, the Indian foreign minister and the state advisor to the Chinese foreign minister.

