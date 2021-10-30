Trump: “Not even credible” that Biden administrator considers 450,000 for families separated at border





Former President Trump said Friday “it is not even credible” that President Biden’s administration is debating payments of $ 450,000 per person to migrants who have been separated from their families at the southern border.

Trump’s remarks came in response to a Wall Street Journal article, during his appearance on the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton” show.

President Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan.12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

“What they’re doing isn’t even believable,” Trump said.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DEBATES PAYING “HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS” TO SEPARATED FAMILIES AT THE BORDER

“One of the things we were doing is, you know, parting, which was done before us,” Trump said. “When people heard that, they didn’t come because if a parent is worried they might be separated, they didn’t come.”

Former President Donald Trump attends a briefing with state and law enforcement officials at the Department of Public Safety’s DPS headquarters in Weslaco before visiting the US-Mexico border wall on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

The Journal report says payments of “about $ 450,000 per person in compensation” could be made to immigrants affected by Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy in an attempt to “resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government has subjected them to psychological trauma. “

“No country can stand what is happening in our country,” Trump said, touting the battles in immigration courts his administration had successfully won while noting his work with the Mexican government to prevent the flow of migrants to America.

Trump said other countries are “emptying their prisons in the United States,” saying America has become a “dumping ground.”

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer monitors unmarried male detainees at the Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2019 (REUTERS / Veronica G. Cardenas // File Photo)

Former Vice President Mike Pence also spoke out on the Journal’s report, saying it is “completely unacceptable” that the Biden administration is considering making these payments to migrants, who Journal sources say could total “hundreds of millions of dollars”.

Members of Congress, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also criticized the Biden administration for its reported efforts.

