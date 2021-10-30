Sport can live without the Pakistani cricket jihad, thanks, Opinions & Blogs News





It only took one win in a first match of the T20 World Cup to bring out the worst veteran of Pakistani cricket. First religion, then race! Imagine the comments if they managed to win the World Cup.

Many former Pakistani cricketers thrive on commenting on Indian cricketers because they have social media followers who “hate” them from India, which is a much bigger market than Pakistan. Perhaps to answer this, they often exaggerate the anti-Indian commentary.

But what is disturbing is how some of them are tinged with communitarianism and racism, especially as some former cricketers have turned into ultra-Orthodox spokespersons for their religion.

I think the disease is deeper. The whole raison d’être of Pakistan has been that it is not India, and it has built a worldview with great illusions of being the stronghold of Islam and dreams of being the defender of the faith with what he calls the Islamic nuclear bomb.

Today he has a Prime Minister who, according to legend, first called a cricket match against India as Jihad and that was in the 70s and 80s!

A former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan referred to a 1982 event involving Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan and former Pakistan cricket captain. Khan has said he sees Indo-Pakistan cricket matches as a jihad for Kashmir rather than a game.

The remarks coincided with the time of the first Afghan jihad and the era of Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in Pakistan. It is only a sad coincidence that in 2021, its Home Secretary calls a victory in a cricket match an all-Islam victory, in the context of what Pakistan calls the second victorious jihad of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The more things change, the more they stay the same!

Cricket has no religion, but who knew that it was a crusade of beliefs and not a match between rivals and skills in a sport! This is Pakistan for you.

Pakistan’s evil deeds broke down and sank the two-nation theory in the Bay of Bengal in 1971. But Shoaib Akhtar still believes in the two-nation theory.

He thinks the Pakistani Punjabis are a “special race”.

Waqar Younis finds a Pakistani player offering Namaz in front of the Special Hindus.

I wonder what Mohammad Rizwan thinks, who obviously seems a pious person?

Does he feel that his other Namaz offerings are not special or that he will have to beat India again to make a special Namaz. Weren’t all those previous prayers spanning 12 matches special?

The real problem with Pakistan is that it cannot dissuade itself from its paranoia about India, cannot detach itself from the self-image of humney for inpey 1000 Saal tak raaz kia hai that is- that is, we (Muslims) ruled the Hindus for a thousand years. It’s sad for a country to refer to history for which history lessons in their textbooks begin with the first raids by a savage invader called Mohammed bin Qassim.

It is therefore in this context that I implore you to see these bursts of joy that have escaped people, which are expressed ideally in the security of their living room or the anonymity of social networks.

In what was perhaps the nadir of this shameful display, some Pakistani social media called one of India’s most beloved cricketers Mohammed Shami, the architect of many famous Indian victories, a hero and an inspiration. for every boy and girl who wants to play fast bowling in India, an agent from Pakistan.

I don’t even want to comment on it because it doesn’t deserve further discussion.

I would like to end with this: Every “expert” in Pakistan, despite the hype from Pakistan’s side, almost took it for granted that India would win and Pakistan would lose.

However, their undoubtedly very talented cricket team, led by perhaps the best young batsman in the world today, performed exceptionally well and narrowly beat India.

And then, as the Indian saying goes, andhon ke haath bater lag gayi. In other words, they weren’t ready for it, and since they weren’t ready to be graceful in victory, they fell back on muscle memory, bile and venom and just plain hatred against India. .

And that, my friends, explains what we are seeing.

It’s elementary, Watson!

