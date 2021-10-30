GOP Trump critic Adam Kinzinger won’t run





WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Representative from Illinois Adam Kinzinger, a critic of Donald Trump who is on the panel investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6 by supporters of the former president, announced on Friday that he would not run again next year.

The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois district since 2013, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurgency on Capitol Hill. Kinzinger joins GOP Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio as one of 10 who have decided to step down from Congress.

The Illinois Republican announced his decision in a video, saying it was time to move on. My disappointment with leaders who don’t lead is huge, he said.

Kinzinger, 43, alluded to other political plans, saying: I can’t focus on both a Congressional re-election and a larger nationwide fight at the same time. I want to make it clear that this is not the end of my political future, but the beginning. He also noted that he had recently married and that he and his wife were expecting a baby boy in January.

The announcement came hours after Illinois Democrats approved new congressional district maps that put Kinzinger in the same district as GOP Representative Darin LaHood, a staunch Trump supporter who said Friday that he was planning to get re-elected. The former president’s influence remains strong on GOP voters, and Kinzingers’ criticism of Trump would have been difficult to overcome in a primary for a heavily Republican district.

Trump sang in response, “2 down, 8 to go!”

Kinzinger has increasingly criticized his own party since Jan.6, when a host of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. Kinzinger, at the invitation of the Democrats, challenged his leadership to join Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming as a member of the House committee investigating the attack.

He said the country is poisoned and we need to disconnect from the untruths we have been fed.

Republicans are well positioned to secure a majority in the House in next year’s midterm election, but the departure of Kinzinger and other more mainstream conservatives is casting a shadow over the party now led by Trump.

Kinzinger has formed a political organization, Country First, to support candidates who oppose Trump and see him as a threat to democracy. He said in the video posted Friday that I know I’m not alone, there are a lot of Americans who are desperately looking for a better way.

They want solutions, not more problems. They want action, not extremism. They want light, not darkness. And the sooner we do it, the better for the land we love, he said. “Now is the time to put the country first.

Former President of the Illinois Republican Party Pat Brady, a critic of Trump, called Kinzinger’s departure from Congress a huge loss to the party and to Illinois voters. He said Kinzinger is the kind of Republican we need more of.

He also denounced a redistribution process that creates more partisan constituencies across the country, making primary elections the main battleground for a seat in Congress and causing politicians sent to Washington to take more extreme positions and are less incentive to work with the opposing party.

Other moderate members of Congress who could be ousted from a seat in the redistribution ahead of the 2022 election include Democratic Representative Lucy McBath of Georgia, Republican Representative John Katko of New York, Democratic Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Republican Representative David Valadao of California and Democratic Representative Sharice Davids of Kansas.

There just aren’t enough people left in the middle, Brady said. It doesn’t work, and it contributes to the resentment that we need to stop.

Associated Press writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

