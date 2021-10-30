13-hour flight from Jakarta, President Joko Widodo arrives in Rome – Niaga.Asia

ROMA.NIAGA.ASIA – The fresh air of Rome welcomed the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Fiumicino Airport, Rome, Italy, Friday (10/29/2021), around 5:25 p.m. local time (WS).

The Garuda Indonesia plane with the code GIA-1 carrying the president and his entourage landed after traveling for about 13 hours.

After opening the plane’s door, the Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) to Italy, RA Esti Andayani boarded the GIA-1 plane to invite the president to get off the plane, followed by official delegation and service assistants.

At the foot of the plane, President Jokowi was greeted by the Italian reception official Raimondo de Cardona and the defense attaché of the Republic of Indonesia in Rome, Colonel Marin Wachyad.

President Jokowi and his entourage then walked towards the vehicle that had been prepared and then headed for the hotel where they spent the night. Upon arrival at the hotel, the President was greeted by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani.

In addition, the Indonesian Ambassador to the Vatican, Laurentius Amrih Jinangkung, DCM of the Indonesian Embassy in Rome Leffianna Hartati Ferdinandus, the officials of the Indonesian Embassy in Rome and the Indonesian Embassy in the Vatican, and the Director General of the The hotel also seemed welcome.

The president will stay overnight and then continue the work program tomorrow, including attending the G20 summit and a number of bilateral meetings with several country leaders.

Source: Cabinet Secretariat

Publisher: Saud Rosadi

You may also like:

Label: BilateralEconomyInternationalGovernment