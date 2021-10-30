PM Modi to discuss COVID-19, the global economy and climate change with G20 leaders in Rome





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic situation, sustainable development and climate change on Saturday (October 30) with Group of 20 (G20) leaders, Foreign Minister Harsh informed Friday. Vardhan Shringla. Speaking at a press briefing on Prime Minister Modis’ first-ever visit to Rome, which is also the first visit by an Indian prime minister in more than a decade, Shringla said he would also discuss d ‘other questions with the G20 leaders in person. Secretary for Foreign Affairs noted, “The Prime Minister will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change, among other issues.” G20 leaders, who will meet in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, include the prime ministers of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany , India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. The Foreign Minister informed that on his arrival in Rome, Prime Minister Modi met the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. During the meeting, Shringla pointed out that the prime minister discussed a range of issues with EU officials, including climate change, the COVID-19 situation as well as other contemporary global and regional developments. They also discussed issues that “relate to the G20 summit”. Prime Minister Modi discussed Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific with the EU Prime Minister Modi met Von Der Leyen and Michel on the sidelines of the 16th G20 summit in Rome. Shringla noted that the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the Indo-Pacific, were discussed at both meetings. After his arrival (in Rome), Prime Minister Modi met the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen … There were discussions on climate change issues and also on certain areas of regional and global interest. The situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific was discussed at both meetings, “said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Prime Minister also met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi in Rome. In all of the meetings, Shringla said the main topics for discussion were related to the G20 summit. The prime minister arrived in Italy on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit in person as well as several other bilateral meetings. “ Foster community connection. In Rome, PM arenarendramodi interacted with members of the Indian community based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through fields such as academics, spirituality and more. pic.twitter.com/Lju4BakctL PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2021 From Rome on October 30, the Prime Minister is due to leave for Vatican City to meet Pope Francis at the Pope’s private library before heading to the G20 leaders’ meeting. He will travel to Glasgow, UK, from November 1-2. (IMAGE: ANI)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pm-modi-to-discuss-covid-19-global-economy-and-climate-change-with-g20-leaders-in-rome.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos