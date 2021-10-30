Alan Davidson, tied 1960 test star, dies at 92





The former Australian all-rounder has played 44 tests and won 186 wickets with a remarkable 20.53 average

During a testing career that spanned from 1953 to 1963, Davidson played 44 times and won 186 wickets with a remarkable 20.53 average. This is the second lowest average for all bowlers with over 150 test wickets behind SF Barnes (16.43). He was also a very useful hitter with five test fifty and a first class average of 32.96.

In the tied test against the West Indies in Brisbane, which he played with a broken finger, he became the first player to score 100 points and take 11 wickets in the same game. Only Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Shakib Alan Hasan have since achieved the feat. “My best hitter was tied for the second inning. But [Richie] Benaud chased me away at the most critical moment. We had two overs to do. We needed seven runs in almost seven minutes. I said, ‘Just make sure I’m over there for Wes Hall.’ Richie played three or four balls in the penultimate place. Then he hit Joe Solomon directly and took off. I wasn’t really 100% backing up and was four or five meters away. Then Hall rebounded Richie, who got caught behind. It was the most unforgettable game of all time. “

Davidson grew up on the central New South Wales coast and learned the game on home-made land on the homestead before moving to Sydney.

After overcoming a string of injuries, Davidson was at his best in the late 1950s and early 1960s under the guidance of his schoolboy opponent, his teammate and close friend of New South Wales Benaud.

Against India at Kanpur in 1959, he won numbers of 12 for 124, including his career best record of 7 for 93 in the second inning on 57.3 overs.

He claimed a wicket with his last ball in the cricket test against England in 1963. “When I went to do that last again in the cricket test, it was a matter of memory,” he recalls in 2012. ” I remembered my first test match was at Nottingham and the rest of my career came back, and I was like, “I hope I can do something in this area.”

“I had lost count of how many balls I had played. I turned to the referee, asking how many balls were left. ‘That’s it,’ he replied. Both deliveries previous events that I played to Alan Smith, I had him in a place where his feet were doing something. I figured that if I could throw him in that particular place, he would sting him either at the wicket-keeper or at the Briefs. It actually nicked it at Bobby Simpson on the first slip. It was like a crescendo, and then it was a relief that I came out in a way I never thought possible. “

After his playing days, Davidson remained a major figure in the game which included 33 years as president of Cricket New South Wales and five years as Australia coach between 1979 and 1984.

“The passing of Alan Davidson is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket around the world,” said Richard Freudenstein, President of Cricket Australia. “Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the best players to represent Australia and New South Wales, but also for the positive influence he has exerted throughout. of the game as administrator, mentor and benefactor.

“The immense talent and boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life epitomized all that is great about the game. He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps.

“On behalf of Cricket Australia and all those who have benefited from Alan’s vast contribution across Australian cricket, I offer my deepest condolences to the Davidson family as well as to the many close friends, colleagues and former team mates in Australia. ‘Alan. “

Lee German, Managing Director of Cricket NSW, said: “Alan Davidson was one of the greatest cricketers in New South Wales and we are extremely saddened to hear of his passing.

“On behalf of everyone at Cricket NSW and everyone who has benefited from Alan’s massive contribution to the sport, I would like to convey my condolences to his family and friends. Alan’s involvement in the sport. cricket was far more important than his outstanding playing career and his legacy will live on in the state for many years to come.

“He was a wonderful player, administrator, mentor and benefactor, but above all he was a gentleman of the game.”

Among the many honors bestowed on Davidson for his contributions to sport and charity, he was a member of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and the ICC Hall of Fame, in addition to being a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE ) in 1964 and awarded the Order of Australia (AM) in 1987.

On Saturday, the flag above the SCG members’ flag fluttered at half mast.

Andrew McGlashan is Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo

