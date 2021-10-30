Boris Johnson warns Glasgow COP26 is last chance to stop rising temperatures above 1.5C





COP26 is the “last opportunity” for humanity to prevent the increase in global temperature from exceeding 1.5 ° C, the Prime Minister said.

As world leaders prepare to descend to Glasgow for the crucial climate summit, where countries are under pressure to increase their ambition to tackle the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change, Boris Johnson said the human race had entered the last-ditch environmental lounge.

He said the focus should be on reaching agreements that allow countries to reduce their carbon output and prevent global warming from exceeding the target amount in order to avoid the worst impacts. Speaking to Journal i, Johnson said: “The COP is truly the last opportunity for the planet, humanity, to come together and keep alive the hope of limiting temperature growth to 1.5 degrees. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon doesn’t rule out return of Covid restrictions after COP26 in Glasgow “We are not going to stop climate change anytime soon, and we are certainly not going to stop it at COP26. “The best we can hope to do, and it will be incredibly difficult, is to limit growth by the end of the century to 1.5 degrees.” He predicted the talks would involve a “massively complicated negotiation of compromises between the developing world and the richer countries” that could last “days and days” with the aim of reaching an agreement at the two-week conference. In separate comments to reporters on his flight to the G20 in Rome, Johnson revealed he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to speed up his country’s carbon emissions reduction. The prime minister said he had a long phone call with Xi ahead of COP26 – which the Chinese leader does not attend – in which he raised the question of when China’s emissions would peak. “They said before 2030, obviously I pushed a bit on that – ’25 would be better than 2030. But then I wouldn’t say he’s committed to that,” he said. “The other point where I was an evangelical was the potential to move away from charcoal. He said China depends on coal for… the national economy and I said the thing you heard me say so many times about the UK going from 80% dependence on coal to 1% today ‘hui. “I said when I came to see you in Beijing in 2008, we were 40% dependent on coal – it shows how quickly you can make the transition.” Johnson, who read classics at Oxford University, used the example of the Roman Empire to show how quickly civilizations can crumble as he urged G20 leaders to act on change climate before the UK summit. “When things start to go wrong, they can go wrong with extraordinary speed,” he said. READ MORE: COP26 priority not to promote independence of world leaders, says Nicola Sturgeon “You saw it with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, and I’m afraid to say it’s true today that unless we can do a good job of tackling climate change, we could see our civilization, our world, also recede. “There is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality that we have to face.” Moving on to a football analogy, the leader of the Conservative Party said that “if it was halftime I would say we were about 5-1” in the battle against climate change. But he stressed that we ‘can do it’, adding: ‘We have the ability to equalize, save the position and come back, but it is going to take a huge effort on the part of the UK government, all of our friends and partners around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19683454.boris-johnson-warns-glasgow-cop26-last-chance-stop-temperature-rise-passing-1-5c/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos